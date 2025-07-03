Fulneck School: Private school on brink of closure denies staff told to work for free

A private school in Leeds that is set to close in days due to cost pressures has denied claims it is forcing its teaching staff to work for free for their final few weeks.

Fulneck School, in Pudsey, which dates back to 1753, announced in March that it was to close on July 8 as it is no longer financially viable.

Now, after prominent claims from teaching union NASUWT, trustees have insisted all staff will be paid up until the day the school goes into liquidation next Tuesday.

It has dismissed the union allegations, confirming all staff will be paid for all hours worked up until that time – and with redundancy pay to follow.

The home of Fulneck School in Pudsey. PIC: Tony Johnson

A spokesperson for trustees, stating they were unable to comment while consultations were ongoing, said the closure of the school had been a difficult decision.

"Our priority has been to ensure a fair and transparent process for everyone affected during this challenging time," they said.

"The trustees have provided ongoing support throughout the school’s operation and closure process.

"Communication channels remain open for staff to raise concerns, and the trustees are committed to ensuring that all legal obligations are met."

There has been a constant decline in the number of students at the Moravian boarding school for some years, trustees outlined, a challenge compounded by the pandemic.

This, along with a rise in costs, has had a "devastating" impact said trustees, and means the school is no longer financially viable.

On Friday, NASUWT confirmed staff were declaring an industrial dispute, claiming they would not be paid for the school's last half term.

When teachers returned in May, the union claims they were informed the school could not afford to pay them from that point on.

It went on to claim that they must continue working until July 8 or face breaching their contracts.

In a statement, the union said: "As a result of the school’s decision not to pay them for the last half term, Fulneck teachers stand to lose 14 per cent of their annual salary.

"Even if they are able to secure positions at other schools, they will go from July to the end of September with no pay – despite the fact that they have earned that money."

Matt Wrack, the union’s acting general secretary, said it came as a "kick in the teeth" to teachers, while Leeds member Tim Toepritz accused the Moravian Church of "exploiting its teachers and expecting taxpayers to pick up the bill".

Today the trustees stressed their commitment to ensure proper processes are followed.

Their focus has been on ensuring the school year finishes as planned, trustees said, with pupils able to sit their exams.

And it denies allegations that staff are being asked to work for free, confirming all staff will be paid for hours worked up until July 8. This will be the date of the school's closure and when it enters insolvency, meeting its legal obligations as an employer.