Fun on the run in support of Guiseley School pitch appeal

Guiseley School Parent Teacher Association is hosting a run in the school playing fields on Saturday 6 July to kickstart its campaign to raise funds for the installation of a 3G sports pitch.

There will be an 5k elite race starting at 10am and a more relaxed option for recreational runners. Participants and spectators will also be able to enjoy live music from the Bellatones, purchase a range of refreshments and try their luck at the tombola.

Although the event is free to join, a suggested donation of £5 is encouraged with all proceeds going towards the 3G pitch.

We have received planning permission and are seeking funding from the Football Foundation. The remaining funding will come from Guiseley School, Guiseley Juniors and Guiseley School PTA.

Guiseley School

Andrew Thomson, Chair of Guiseley Parent Teacher Association, said: “We are really excited about the run which is open to people of all ages and abilities.

“The entertainment will continue until 1.30pm so runners, friends, family and anyone else is welcome to stay around and enjoy the fun - hopefully in the summer sun. “We are also seeking additional prizes for the tombola which can be dropped off at the school reception.

“It is a terrific opportunity for the local community to come together in support of a first- class cause.”

Paul Clayton, Guiseley School Headteacher, said: “Delivering a 3G for the school and wider community has been a long-term goal for the school and is now within touching distance.

“We will need to raise an additional £25,000 to ensure the school funding element and the support of the Parent Teacher Association is invaluable in enabling us to reach the target.

“I am confident we will have a huge turnout for the fun run and a memorable day.”

You can register to take part in the Guiseley School Run or make a donation to the fundraising effort by logging on to events.guiseleyschool.org.uk/FunRun