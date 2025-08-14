Future creatives lead the way: arts students from The Grammar School at Leeds earn top university places

Students from The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) have secured places on top university courses in the creative and performing arts.

Aspiring creatives from this year’s A-level cohort have guaranteed their place on courses ranging from musical theatre to fashion design, at destinations including the University of Edinburgh and RADA.

Zack, who is going to Northumbria University to study theatre and performance, has already played Gavroche in the school’s production of Les Misérables: “Being part of such a huge cast and crew - and working alongside a 25-piece orchestra - was such an honour,” he said. Meanwhile Bertie, who will study technical theatre and stage management at RADA, said that doing the puppetry in a school production of Little Shop of Horrors provided invaluable experience and was a “dream come true!”.

Lottie, who will study musical theatre at York St John University, said that GSAL’s investment in a state-of-the-art performing arts centre will make a “huge difference” to future students and the wider community. The Cryer, named after alumnus and comedy legend Barry Cryer, was officially opened earlier this year.

GSAL student Zack in Les Misérables