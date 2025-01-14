Garforth's fabulous Ofsted

Exceptional standards at Garforth Academy have been highlighted in an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors praised the school’s students, staff, leaders and wider community for matching high expectations and aspirations with results.

Principal Anna Young was “incredibly proud” Ofsted graded the academy outstanding across all areas after an inspection took place on 5th and 6th of November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means the school, part of Delta Academies Trust, retains the status awarded at its last inspection in 2013. It becomes one of only 16% of schools nationally to have been rated outstanding under a new, more challenging framework.

Principal Mrs Young with Year 7 students (left to right) Adetokunbo, Prince, Enjuan and Lily.

Highlights from the report include :

· Pupils consistently meet the school’s high expectations of their conduct. They are mature and respectful members of the school community. In lessons, they are committed to their learning. Around school, pupils show high levels of self-control.

· The school’s strong pastoral support helps pupils if they do struggle to meet these expectations.

· The school has high aspirations for pupils who attend the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Pupils enjoy a broad range of activities that extend their education.

· Pupils, including disadvantaged pupils, achieve extremely well across the breadth of the subjects that they study. This is reflected in consistently high outcomes in public examinations.

· The school provides teachers with detailed information on how to support pupils with SEND in lessons. Staff use this to enable pupils with SEND to learn the same ambitious curriculum as their peers

· Teachers are experts in their subjects.

· Students in the school’s sixth form benefit from a rich and diverse range of qualifications. They achieve highly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Relationships between pupils, and with staff, are consistently strong.

· The school provides an extensive range of opportunities to enrich pupils’ education.

· Staff are well supported by leaders at all levels. The school provides them with high quality training. This enables adults to complete their roles confidently. Staff are committed to the school and pupils who attend.

Principal Mrs Young said: “I am incredibly proud of our amazing achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our staff work incredibly hard, with dedication, passion and commitment, to ensure that our young people experience the full range of opportunities to ensure they leave us as well-rounded individuals who are ready to take their place in society as they move onto their next steps. We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised this.

“We are, of course, extremely fortunate to have such supportive and motivated parents who work with us every day and it was heart-warming to see how many wanted to communicate this to the inspection team.

“I am extremely grateful for their continued support.

“Our students are superb ambassadors for our school and it was a pleasure to watch them speak with pride and confidence about their learning, enrichment and the Academy as a whole.”

Chris McCall, Executive Principal, said: "I am exceptionally pleased that Garforth Academy has been recognised rightly, as once again, an outstanding school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We already know from the performance tables that their academic outcomes are some of the best in the city and to have all other aspects of the Academy praised so highly, whilst not surprising given what we see day in day out at the Academy, is still extremely gratifying.

“This achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact that nationally, less than 21% of those outstanding schools have been able to achieve that in two successive inspections by retaining their outstanding status.

“This only further highlights the magnitude of Garforth's achievement.

“I would like to pass on my congratulations to Mrs Young for her outstanding leadership and to that of the outstanding team that supports her and this recognition is richly deserved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Tarn, CEO of Delta Academies Trust sent his congratulations to Garforth Academy.

“Staff and students have worked extremely hard and are very deserving of this recognition.

“I am delighted to see all their efforts have paid off, with Ofsted acknowledging their exceptional accomplishments.

“We are very grateful for the support from parents and the wider Garforth community and are very proud that both Garforth and Green Lane Primary Academy have achieved and retained outstanding judgements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to congratulate students, parents and carers, staff, the Principal, and the Academy Advisory Body members on this outstanding achievement.”