GCSE results: pupils praised for resilience in face of ‘huge disruption’ from crumbling schools

Some institutions have even asked the government for their students to receive an uplift in grades such has been the effect on teaching.

An estimated 19,700 GCSE pupils are in schools across the country with collapse-risk reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), according to House of Commons Library research.

Six secondary schools in Yorkshire are affected by the crumbly concrete, including St Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary School, near Wakefield, Woodkirk Academy in Morley, and Scalby School in Scarborough.

Sir Keir Starmer and Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson at a Raac affected school. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire

Those three and Holy Family Catholic School in Keighley are on the school rebuilding programme, which means the RAAC issues are so severe that entire blocks need to be rebuilt or refurbished to make the schools safe.

Scalby has the worst affected, with two-thirds of the buildings shut and no access to science labs for GCSE students.

Assistant headteacher Jordan Philliskirk said he wanted pupils to get an extra three to five per cent.

He told the BBC: “What we're asking for is an uplift in their marks across their exams because they've had huge disruption and that is a deeply unfair situation for our students to be in against their peers nationally.”

While at St Thomas a Becket, only Year 11 students were allowed in the school for much of the winter term, with other years forced to learn from home.

The school had to construct a series of Portakabins to house 600 pupils, and install ‘fall arrest bags’ so that collapsing Raac panels would fall safely to the floor.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “These pupils have shown remarkable resilience and determination, defying unprecedented disruption throughout the pandemic, Raac and strike action

“We know this week’s results are likely to show the same unacceptable, entrenched regional disparities we have seen time and time again. That is why we are committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity.”

Jade Botterill, the school’s Labour MP for Ossett and Denby Dale, said: “I’m inspired by the success achieved by the students at St Thomas à Becket in the face of adversity.

“You should all be incredibly proud of how well you’ve done; you represent the very best of our constituency.

“It’s wrong that your education was disrupted under the previous Government. I’m committed to making sure the current situation is resolved swiftly to minimise any further disruption.”

Former teacher Mark Sewards, the MP for Leeds South West and Morley said: ”Students receiving their results today have had to contend with so many challenges during their time at school.

"In particular, I would like to praise the staff and students at Woodkirk for how they dealt with the discovery of Raac in their school.”

In the case of Holy Family Catholic School in Keighley, the Conservative MP Robbie Moore said he was speaking to the Department for Education to ensure the eradication of Raac is a “top priority”.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “The presence of aerated concrete has understandably caused a lot of stress and anxiety for many of my young constituents, who have worked tirelessly for their GCSEs over the past few years.

“To all students at Holy Family, you should be exceptionally proud of your achievements today, as well as all of the hard work you have put in over the past few years in the face of these challenges.

“Headteacher Ms Mather and staff have been working incredibly hard to ensure learning has continued and disruption has been minimised, and the school team continue to have my full support as they work towards the eradication of Raac from the school estate.”

Other research has shown more students have been applying to sit their exams in smaller rooms away from the main exam hall since Covid-19 due to anxiety.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The levels of anxiety exhibited by students in the run-in to these exams – in what was the end of Year 11 for them – was heightened much more than we have ever seen before.”

In Wales High School in Rotherham – where Mr Di’Iasio used to be headteacher – more students sat their GCSEs outside the main exam hall than in the exam hall for the first time this year.