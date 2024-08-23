GCSE results: ‘stark’ regional divide between Yorkshire and Humber and London despite top grades increasing

Despite the issues of the pandemic, teacher strikes and crumbling schools, the proportion of GCSEs that were graded seven, the equivalent of an A, or above in Yorkshire and the Humber hit 18.3 per cent.

That is up slightly compared with the year before (18.2 per cent) and is also above pre-pandemic levels (17.8 per cent).

In particular, pupils in West Yorkshire saw a significant jump in top grades, from 17.8 per cent in 2019 to 19.7 per cent this year.

Oles Kuzomko with his sister Yaryna and mother Mila. The Ukrainian teenager who escaped the devastation of war in his homeland is celebrating "excellent" GCSE results after also earning the equivalent in his own country. Credit: Stephen Garnett Photography/PA Wire

Bradford Grammar School pupil Oles Kuzomko, 16, escaped the devastation of war in Ukraine in May 2022. Yesterday, he celebrated 10 GCSEs with his mother Mila, including three 8s and five 7s.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Congratulations to each and every young person receiving their results and thank you to the dedicated teachers and staff who have worked tirelessly to guide and support them.”

Ms Phillipson praised the “remarkable resilience and determination” of the pupils, who she said defied “unprecedented disruption”.

However the Education Secretary pointed to “unacceptable, entrenched regional disparities we have seen time and time again”.

She added: “That is why we are committed to breaking down barriers to opportunity - including by delivering a broader, richer curriculum - and ensuring that young people in all corners of our country can reach their potential.”

While the region’s top grades improved, the gap between Yorkshire and the Humber has increased significantly over the last five years.

With results of seven and above, there is now a 10.2 percentage point difference with the capital compared with 7.9 percentage points in 2019 before the pandemic.

Ilkley’s Henri Murison, chief executive of Northern Powerhouse Partnership, congratulated “all young people on their GCSE and vocational qualifications” but said the divide between the regions is “stark”.

He called on Ofqual, the government department which regulates exams, to provide data on how disadvantaged pupils are doing in GCSEs immediately.

“Ofqual do not make available the proportion of young people in exams reaching grade 4 or above by whether they are disadvantaged or not till the autumn,” he explained.

“That is disappointing as the regional differences we see every year are largely a reflection of the differences particularly in the proportions of long-term disadvantaged children by region.

“The government is rightly focused on the challenge of reducing the disadvantage gap which grew during the pandemic.

“This should be the last year where on results day we have no data on how the nation is doing on this challenge, which is driven not just by educational factors, but by disadvantaged children’s health to their housing situations.”

Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust charity the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “The stubborn regional disparities in attainment are unchanged.”

He added: “To close these gaps and enable pupils to reach their potential, we need sustained investment in teaching, particularly in areas with lower attainment.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to “make sure everyone’s path is determined by their talen”.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Congratulations to those receiving their GCSE results today – you’ve done an incredible job.