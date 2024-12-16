Gildersome Primary School joins the Lord Mayor of Leeds International Day of Cultural Celebration in schools

Gildersome Primary School has become a shining example of cultural inclusion and diversity after participating in the Lord Mayor of Leeds International Day of Cultural Celebration in Schools. The initiative, spearheaded by Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, brought the vibrant spirit of Leeds’ multicultural communities into classrooms, inspiring young minds to embrace global citizenship and unity.

Held as part of the Lord Mayor’s ongoing commitment to fostering cultural harmony, the event featured interactive activities such as identity-focused circle time and a dynamic drumming workshop led by the renowned group Drumroots.

The program aimed to help students explore their identities, celebrate diversity, and foster an inclusive school environment.

A Day of Unity and Learning

The highlight of the celebration was the drumming performance by Gildersome students after an immersive full-day workshop.

Guided by Drumroots, students learned how rhythms can connect people across different cultures. This musical experience was complemented by classroom discussions on identity and heritage, creating a holistic day of cultural education.

After their energetic drumming performance, the children eagerly asked the Lord Mayor of Leeds insightful questions about her role, her favorite cultural experiences, and how diversity strengthens the city, sparking a lively and engaging discussion.

Testimonials from the Event

“This was a great, hands-on experience for the children. They were motivated and engaged in the workshop and were keen to develop their skills and knowledge of Africa.”— Mrs Caroline M Hoyle, Headteacher of Gildersome Primary School

''Children were keen to learn more about Africa and were able to remember some of the facts that had been shared with them. It was great to have the Lord Mayor there to celebrate the performance – she was so enthusiastic and appreciative of the children’s efforts. Her bubbly nature was infectious. Children would have liked more time to aske questions.

As a school we do lots of work on Samba in year 5 so the children were able to use the knowledge and skills they gained to apply to the workshop. Children said they enjoyed all having access to enough musical equipment each. Some children were inspired to make their own poster and were keen to share it with the Lord Mayor.'' - HeadTeacher, Gildersome Primary School

Celebrating Diversity Through Collaboration

The cultural celebration is a collaboration between Afrikindness, David Oluwale memorial association (DOMA), Hamara and Leeds African communities’ trust.

Sponsored by the UK Shared prosperity fund (UKSPF)

The school celebration included:

Educational Workshops : Engaging circle-time activities tailored to each age group, designed to explore themes of identity, empathy, and cultural pride.

: Engaging circle-time activities tailored to each age group, designed to explore themes of identity, empathy, and cultural pride. Drumming Workshops : A full-day drumming session where students learned traditional African drumming techniques, led by Drum Roots.

: A full-day drumming session where students learned traditional African drumming techniques, led by Drum Roots. Performance Showcase: Students performed their drumming pieces in a lively and moving display for their peers, parents, and special guests, including the Lord Mayor of Leeds.

Afrikindness provided educational resources and facilitated discussions on identity, ensuring that every activity aligned with the national curriculum while emphasizing cultural awareness.

As the cultural celebration continues to grow, more schools are encouraged to participate in upcoming cultural events. This initiative represents an invaluable opportunity for students to explore their identities, learn about global cultures, and develop skills for life in an interconnected world.

For enquires:- contact Afrikindness Team at [email protected]