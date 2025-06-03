Great British Energy: Yorkshire school among the first in the UK to benefit from Great British Energy investment
Feversham Primary Academy, in Bradford, is expected to save up to £13,000 a year in energy bills, with the money being re-invested into the school.
The school is one of the first schools in Great British Energy’s rooftop solar rollout – a £180m Government scheme.
In March Bradford Council granted planning permission for the installation of a 54.74kWp solar array on the roof of the school.
Feversham is among 11 schools leading the way as one of a first wave of Great British Energy solar installations.
The remaining schools set to benefit will be announced this summer.
It follows the government’s announcement in March to award £180 million of funding for schools and hospitals to install rooftop solar, the first major project for Great British Energy.
Great British Energy Chair Juergen Maier said: “Within two months we are seeing schools supported by our scheme having solar panels installed so they can start reaping the rewards of clean energy – opening up the opportunity for more money to be spent on our children rather than energy bills.”
Currently only about 20 per cent of school save solar panels installed. Estimates suggest that on average, a typical school could save up to £25,000 per year if they had solar panels with complementary technologies installed such as batteries.
