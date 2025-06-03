A Yorkshire school is one of the first in the country to install new solar panels as part of a national push to save energy at schools and hospitals.

Feversham Primary Academy, in Bradford, is expected to save up to £13,000 a year in energy bills, with the money being re-invested into the school.

The school is one of the first schools in Great British Energy’s rooftop solar rollout – a £180m Government scheme.

In March Bradford Council granted planning permission for the installation of a 54.74kWp solar array on the roof of the school.

Feversham Primary School in Bradford

Feversham is among 11 schools leading the way as one of a first wave of Great British Energy solar installations.

The remaining schools set to benefit will be announced this summer.

It follows the government’s announcement in March to award £180 million of funding for schools and hospitals to install rooftop solar, the first major project for Great British Energy.

Great British Energy Chair Juergen Maier said: “Within two months we are seeing schools supported by our scheme having solar panels installed so they can start reaping the rewards of clean energy – opening up the opportunity for more money to be spent on our children rather than energy bills.”