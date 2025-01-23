Greenpower Kit Car Challenge launched across Bradford schools

School pupils across the region have the chance to build a battery-powered kit car and race in an epic grand finale following the launch of the 2025 ‘Bradford College Greenpower Challenge.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Challenge runs in partnership with Greenpower Education Trust to kickstart interest in engineering careers. The project helps to unlock potential and spark enthusiasm in young people for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) through the excitement of motorsport.

The unique task being set is for participating local schools to design, build and race an electric car at Tockwith Race Circuit in North Yorkshire in July. Speaking about the exciting initiative, a Greenpower Education Trust representative said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Formula 24 Challenge is about building confidence and self-esteem, as well as teaching transferrable skills in areas such as marketing, fundraising, and design. Greenpower is all about engineering and social inclusion, making Bradford an ideal fit for the aspirational initiative. We aim to showcase careers to a diverse range of students, who otherwise may not get such a hands-on opportunity.”

Swain House Primary School, partners of Hanson Academy in the 2025 Bradford College Greenpower Challenge.

Several Bradford schools have now received delivery of their car-building kits donated by Bradford College, as the project gets bigger and better in its second year. The schools participating in 2025 are:

BBG Academy (returning competitor and reigning champions)Tong Leadership Academy (returning competitor)Oastlers Keighley (returning competitor)Hanson Academy (returning competitor)Hazelbeck School (returning competitor)Buttershaw Business & Enterprise College (new competitor)One In A Million Free School (new competitor)Bradford AP Academy (new competitor)Swain House Primary School (new competitor, partnered with Hanson Academy)

Students involved will now set about building their 30mph single-seater vehicles under the support of teachers, Greenpower, and the Bradford College Motor Vehicle Team. Competitors are encouraged to craft a unique design for their car’s self-sourced bodywork, with an emphasis on the use of eco-friendly materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Challenge will culminate with an illustrious race day in July as the schools try to topple reigning champions BBG Academy. In a new twist for 2025, one secondary school has opted to partner with a local primary school. As well as putting together their own car, Hanson Academy will work with Swain House Primary School to help Year 6 students build a ‘Goblin’ car – aimed at children aged 9-11.

Returning Greenpower Challenge competitors, Tong Leadership Academy.

Swain House Primary School said: “We are delighted to be working with Hanson Academy, our local secondary school, to develop a strong working partnership. It’s really exciting for our school to be participating in the Greenpower project, which will provide an opportunity to pupils beyond what they may have previously experienced.”

One of the new schools taking part, One In A Million Free School, also said: “We chose to participate as it looked like a brilliant opportunity for our students, providing them with hands-on STEM experience and chance to work together as a team – they can’t wait to get started!”

BBG Academy were crowned champions of the inaugural race day at Blyton Racetrack, Gainsborough, in 2024. Getting ready to defend their title, BBG Academy said: “We’re delighted to be involved again for another year! Last year, students learned to work together as a team and used their resilience to overcome any challenges faced. Our newly assembled team are raring to go and counting down to race day!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad