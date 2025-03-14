GSAL student joins prestigious Children’s Commissioner youth ambassador programme

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) is proud to celebrate the achievement of sixth form student, Naemi Asmerom, who has been appointed as one of only 17 youth ambassadors nationally for the Children’s Commissioner for England, following a highly competitive selection process.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youth ambassador programme, led by Dame Rachel de Souza DBE, provides young people with the opportunity to represent the views of children across England, working alongside policymakers and decision-makers to drive meaningful change. Over the next 12 months, Naemi and her fellow ambassadors will play a key role in ensuring that children’s voices are at the heart of political debate.

Naemi, who joined GSAL in Year 12 from Mount St Mary’s Catholic High School in Leeds, was selected for her passion, commitment and dedication to improving the lives of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about her appointment, Naemi said: "I’m incredibly honoured to have been selected as a youth ambassador. This is an amazing opportunity to speak up on issues that matter to young people and ensure our voices are heard by those in power. I’m looking forward to working with the other ambassadors and making a real impact."

GSAL student, Naemi Asmerom, has been appointed as a youth ambassador for the Children’s Commissioner for England.

Mark Cooper, Headteacher of Mount St Mary’s, where Naemi previously studied, praised her achievement: "Naemi was an outstanding student at Mount St Mary’s, and we couldn’t be prouder of her appointment as a youth ambassador. She has always demonstrated a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to make a difference, so this role is a perfect fit for her. We look forward to seeing the positive influence she will have."

Sue Woodroofe, Principal of GSAL, added: "We are absolutely delighted for Naemi and this well-deserved recognition of her passion and leadership. At GSAL, we encourage our students to be engaged, proactive and ambitious in making a difference, and Naemi exemplifies these qualities. We are excited to see how she will use this platform to champion the voices of young people."

As part of her new role, Naemi will attend training sessions, meet with policymakers and contribute to discussions on key issues affecting children and young people across the country.