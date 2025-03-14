GSAL student joins prestigious Children’s Commissioner youth ambassador programme
The youth ambassador programme, led by Dame Rachel de Souza DBE, provides young people with the opportunity to represent the views of children across England, working alongside policymakers and decision-makers to drive meaningful change. Over the next 12 months, Naemi and her fellow ambassadors will play a key role in ensuring that children’s voices are at the heart of political debate.
Naemi, who joined GSAL in Year 12 from Mount St Mary’s Catholic High School in Leeds, was selected for her passion, commitment and dedication to improving the lives of young people.
Speaking about her appointment, Naemi said: "I’m incredibly honoured to have been selected as a youth ambassador. This is an amazing opportunity to speak up on issues that matter to young people and ensure our voices are heard by those in power. I’m looking forward to working with the other ambassadors and making a real impact."
Mark Cooper, Headteacher of Mount St Mary’s, where Naemi previously studied, praised her achievement: "Naemi was an outstanding student at Mount St Mary’s, and we couldn’t be prouder of her appointment as a youth ambassador. She has always demonstrated a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to make a difference, so this role is a perfect fit for her. We look forward to seeing the positive influence she will have."
Sue Woodroofe, Principal of GSAL, added: "We are absolutely delighted for Naemi and this well-deserved recognition of her passion and leadership. At GSAL, we encourage our students to be engaged, proactive and ambitious in making a difference, and Naemi exemplifies these qualities. We are excited to see how she will use this platform to champion the voices of young people."
As part of her new role, Naemi will attend training sessions, meet with policymakers and contribute to discussions on key issues affecting children and young people across the country.
For more information about the Children’s Commissioner Youth Ambassador programme, visit: www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk.