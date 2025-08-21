Harrogate Ladies' College (Duchy College) pupils celebrates best ever top GCSE grades

Photo 5- Harrogate Ladies' College pupils celebrate record percentage of top grade 9s

Harrogate Ladies’ College (Duchy College) celebrated a record percentage of top grade 9s and some of the country’s top marks as GCSE results were released this morning.

A record 22% of all grades at the school were 9s, while over a third of pupils achieved five or more 9-7 grades. Pupils studying STEM subjects continue to excel with 80% of all Physics grades at 9-7, while in Creative Arts (Art and Textiles), 81% of all grades were 9-7 and an incredible 22% of pupils achieved marks of 100%.

Pupils receiving their GCSE results at Harrogate Ladies’ College (Duchy College) achieved an average of one grade higher than their baseline prediction, a key indicator of success according to Principal, Joanna Fox.

“As a largely non-selective school, we are exceptionally proud of our pupils’ progress, which is down to the pupils’ hard work and the expertise and dedication of our incredible teachers,” Mrs Fox said.

“To achieve a record percentage of 9s and a value-added average of plus one is an outstanding result.

“These pupils will be part of history, becoming the first to achieve their A levels from Duchy College in two years’ time as we prepare for a new co-ed era. Through our individualised support, we look forward to nurturing each and every one of them in the next stage of their academic journey,” she said.

Returning for Sixth Form in September is India Thomas, who achieved a clean sweep of nine 9s in her GCSEs, including a perfect score of 100% in Textiles.

“I am so happy with my GCSE results, and achieving all 9s is a dream come true,” India said.

Ruby McHale, Lizzie Woodhall, Hattie Nolan, Sadie Brett and Hannah Marks celebrate their successful GCSE results

“I couldn’t be more thankful to my teachers, who have been so supportive, and I can’t wait to begin Sixth Form here in September.”

Another pupil who particularly shone in STEM subjects is Reewa Bennett, with four of her eight 9s coming in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

“I have worked so hard up until this point, and I’m really proud of my results,” Reewa said.

“Today is a great opportunity to celebrate with my friends, before we begin Sixth Form in September.