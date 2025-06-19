Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Ladies College (HLC) announced the changes last week, which will come into effect from September 2026 along with a name change to Duchy College.

This marks a new era for the independent setting, school leaders said, in a world that is changing and with an ethos that is relevant to all, not just girls.

Now principal Joanna Fox, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, has said it is "incumbent upon them" to act now to actively protect the long-term future of the school.

Joanna Fox

"These are very uncertain times for independent schools," she said. "We want to be proactive and in control of our future.

"That nurturing environment will remain at the heart of who we are," she insisted. "To secure the future we need to open it up to the possibility of more pupils.

"We are doing our due diligence in securing a future for the school."

The school began life as a boys’ school in 1893, known as Harrogate College, before becoming a girls’ school and changing its name to Harrogate Ladies’ College in the 1980s.

Younger boys have been attending Highfield Prep for 25 years and as that is extended to seniors both will become known as Duchy College.

Any changes, the school insists, are to be introduced gradually and sensitively. Boys will be welcomed from Year 7 and Year 12, and its "immediate priority" is its existing pupils.

Nationally, it has already proved a challenging year for many private schools after Labour's new government changed the tax rules to add an additional 20 per cent to fees with VAT.

And shock waves have been felt across the sector in recent days after Queen Margaret’s School for Girls, near Escrick in York, confirmed it is to close at the end of this summer term.

A statement from the board of directors issued on Friday said it has been “unable to withstand mounting financial pressures” following the introduction of VAT on school fees.

The decision means Yorkshire will lose two of its most prestigious private schools in the space of just a few days with Pudsey’s Fulneck School - which dates back to 1753 - also set to close next month on July 8.

Harrogate Ladies College, said Mrs Fox now, was founded as pioneers for girls' schooling in the North of England, and has always had to be "nimble and bold".

Now those foundations, she added, which are built on supporting and empowering girls, not only hold true but become a core strength for the whole school.

"We absolutely still believe in empowering young women for the future," she said, adding that there is “absolutely” a future for girls’ schools. "We want to make sure we can provide what is core to our ethos, and to be in a really strong position to provide that for the next 130 years and beyond.

"We are not making these decisions lightly," she added. "There is a feeling of sadness. We all love it, is the problem. We are being proactive so we can maintain that ethos."

As news broke of the change one of the key questions that has been asked is around what will become of the school's tradition of cloaks.

These garments, used for chapel twice a week or on special occasions such as carols by candlelight, can create quite an evocative scene that has become symbolic of the school.

It's a tradition that is entrenched, said Mrs Fox, and one that is held close to the hearts of alumni, parents and pupils, even if not always in the moment.

"Cloaks are a really significant part of our heritage," she said, adding that this had also been one of the most urgent questions from pupils.

"It's a pretty contentious decision - we will consult with them," she said. "I'm not quite brave enough to make that decision.