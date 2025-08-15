Harrogate Ladies’ College pupils celebrate best A-level results in over five years

Harrogate Ladies’ College (Duchy College) pupils are celebrating their strongest set of A-level results since 2019.

85% of all results were A*-C grades, which is the highest percentage since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the number of A* grades doubled compared to the previous year and nearly half of all pupils achieved at least one A* or A grade.

These outstanding grades were achieved across a wide range of subjects, with 80% A*-B grades in Modern Languages, Business and Economics and 100% of Textiles pupils achieving A*-B grades.

Harrogate Ladies’ College (Duchy College) pupils will now go on to study a broad range of subjects in the next stage of their academic journey, with careers in Medicine, Archaeology, Law, Business, Psychology and International Relations all within reach.

Speaking about the results, Principal, Mrs Joanna Fox, said she was delighted with the pupils’ achievements.

“We take immense pride in nurturing our pupils as individuals, sharing in their success and seeing them follow their dreams in a broad range of subjects,” Mrs Fox said.

“Our pupils have achieved outstanding A-level results, which is testament to their determination, hard work and resilience. A-levels are a uniquely challenging experience and I am very proud of each and every pupil for reaching this important milestone in their academic journey.

“This has been a momentous year for our school, having announced our move to a fully co-educational school and the change of our name to Duchy College. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible teachers who are unwavering in their commitment to the pupils and who have played a major role in today’s successes,” she said.

Among those celebrating today is Eleanor Shenderey, who achieved A*A*A*B.

“I am over the moon with my A-level results,” Eleanor said.

“Three A*s is a dream come true, and I am so grateful to my teachers who have supported me every step of the way.

“During my time at Harrogate Ladies’ College I have found happiness, fulfilment and personal growth, and developed a strong sense of resilience.”

Harrogate Ladies' College pupils jumping for joy with Principal, Joanna Fox, celebrating their best A-level results in over five years

Eleanor is now going on to study Art History and History at Edinburgh University

Erinn Baskind achieved A*A*A and will study Fashion Photography next year.

“I am absolutely thrilled to achieve a clean sweep of A grades,” Erinn said.

“Studying fashion photography has been my dream, and these results mean I am able to follow that dream.

“My time at Harrogate Ladies’ College has exceeded anything I could have imagined. I have found a community that has given me the space to grow into someone I’m proud to be.”