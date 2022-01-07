The Metropolitan Police had been searching for 20-year-old Harvey Parker after he went missing.

Harvey was last seen on December 17 after leaving Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster, central London, at about 2.15am.

Police were alerted to reports of a body in the Thames near Embankment, central London, by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution at 11.51am on January 4.

Harvey Parker

The force confirmed that the body was that of Harvey, who was a music student at the University of York.

Dr Aine Sheil, head of the department of music at the University of York, said: “Staff and students in the Department of Music are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of our student, Harvey Parker.

“Harvey was a dedicated BA Music student who will be remembered in particular for his wonderful flute playing and all-round musicianship. He was an active member of instrumental and vocal ensembles, and was very popular with his peers.

"He had a bright future ahead of him and our thoughts at this very sad time are with his family and friends and the students and staff he got to know at the University.”

Officers from the Met’s marine support unit recovered the body.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information.

“We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”

CCTV footage showed Mr Parker walking into Craven Street and then south towards the Embankment, and he has not been seen since.

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to the nightclub.

On January 5, the Metropolitan Police said that investigators had viewed CCTV near the Golden Jubilee Bridge and believe Mr Parker, who is a member of front of house staff at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, may have entered the water there.