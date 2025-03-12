Two concerned Sheffield mothers have called for city schools to have first aid bleed kits on hand following the tragic fatal stabbing of Harvey Willgoose.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends Jayne Mason and Caron Britton launched a petition to Sheffield City Council calling for all schools to have bleed kits. They are designed to aid bystanders to stabilise someone who is bleeding badly until medical help arrives.

The online petition, signed so far by 14 people, argues: “We feel that a bleed kit in every school could prevent deaths like that of Harvey Willgoose. You can’t put a cost on saving a child’s life and for a relatively small cost, a bleed kit could prevent another tragedy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne and Caron, who co-run the S12 Community Pantry at Scowerdons Community Centre in Birley, petitioned the council calling for standard lockdown alarms and drills in all schools last year following a violent incident at Birley Academy on Birley Lane.

Caron Britton, left, and Jayne Mason at S12 Community Pantry in Scowerdons Community Centre, Sheffield - they are campaigning for schools to have bleed kits.

A former student was last year sentenced to five years in youth detention following an attack with a broken bottle on a 12-year-old student and two support workers.

Caron decided to act after her son, who was then a year seven pupil, phoned her during the emergency lockdown at the school last May to say that he was terrified and did not know what was going on.

The mother said that after what happened at Birley Academy, it felt inevitable to her that a more serious attack would happen and bleed kits may help to stop another tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s scary because you send your kids to school to be safe.”

“This follows on from the petition from last year for safer schools – it is all linked,” said Caron. “They’re not that expensive – you can get one for £67.20 – it’s something to grab on to if need be.”

She said that local pub the Silkstone Arms is now fundraising for a bleed kit.

Caron and Jayne have also successfully argued for a pedestrian crossing to be installed on Birley Spa Lane, close to Birley Spa Primary Academy and St John Fisher Catholic Primary School. Caron said it is due to be installed during the school Easter holidays.