Hill House School – Delivering outstanding value amid VAT challenges

Following its recent recognition as Independent Secondary School of the North, 2025 by The Sunday Times, Hill House School in Doncaster is reinforcing its reputation not only for excellence but also for exceptional value for money.

A recent national league table published by The Telegraph confirms Hill House as one of the UK’s best-value independent schools, based on a careful analysis of fees versus exam outcomes across more than 1,200 institutions.

Furthermore, the school was named as just one of a handful of schools within the North-East of England that was rated as offering good value for money by the newspaper’s analysis tool.

Headmaster David Holland highlighted the school’s determination to balance affordability with excellence, stating, “We work tirelessly to ensure we offer a top-quality education but at excellent value for money. It is my feeling that the present government’s desire to be the only one in Europe to tax education is based on an outdated dogma which is ignorant that the majority of independent schools are day schools who do not charge massive fees, wear boaters or own entire villages. We are deeply respectful of the fact that parents make a significant investment in their children’s education and make great sacrifices to send them to schools like Hill House. It is therefore very important to us that we respond to this with the humility of offering the best, holistic education at the best value for money possible. We are delighted to see this validation by The Telegraph that we offer some of the best value for money in independent schools in the North-East.’

Hill House School, Doncaster

With the recent introduction of VAT on school fees by the Labour government from January 1, 2025, Hill House has taken proactive steps to reduce the financial burden on parents while maintaining its outstanding educational standards. The school is phasing in the VAT impact through a "soft landing" approach. For the remainder of the 2024/25 academic year, Hill House will absorb a portion of the VAT, resulting in an increase of only 9%, well below that decided by the majority of other schools. David Holland added ‘I am proud of what we have been able to achieve as a school to offset this burden as I know that this is something that many other schools will not be able to offer.”

Hill House continues to deliver academic and extracurricular success, with its exceptional exam results confirming its status as the North’s leading independent co-educational secondary school.