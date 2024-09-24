Holy Family School Carlton: Parents express anger over shock closure plans

Parents at a North Yorkshire high school have spoken of their anger after it was announced the school will close at the end of this academic year.

Leaders of Holy Family Catholic High School in Carlton near Selby said that dwindling pupil numbers meant it was no longer financially viable to remain open.

The school’s 298 pupils, over a third of whom have special educational needs, are now faced with finding new schools following the shock announcement on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school is run by Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust, in conjunction with the Diocese of Leeds, which oversees Roman Catholic education across the region.

Leaders of Holy Family Catholic High School in Carlton near Selby said that dwindling pupil numbers meant it was no longer financially viable to remain open.

In a letter sent to parents, the Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust said: “There has been a significant decline in young people living near to the school and a lack of transport services to the school.

“Since funding for schools is awarded based on its pupil numbers, it is not possible for the school to continue operating, and to deliver the level of education that our young people deserve, beyond 31 August 2025. The Department for Education’s (DfE) substantive agreement has therefore been given to begin the process of closure.”

The Diocese of Leeds’ Director of Education, Kieron Flood, said: ‘The proposal to close Holy Family Catholic High School in Carlton has been given serious consideration by the Diocese of Leeds. In recent years, the removal of services and funding for school transport to support access to faith schools has ultimately led to low pupil numbers at the school due to its location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decline in numbers and consequent long-term budget deficits have caused significant challenges to the school, and it has become increasingly apparent that it will no longer be able to provide a high-quality full curriculum offer for all its pupils. Whilst no one would wish to close one of our Catholic High Schools, we must be realistic as we do not have any other options available.”

The Academy Trust runs two other Catholic secondary schools in Wakefield and Featherstone, and has confirmed families who want a faith school place will be supported.

Some 34 per cent of pupils at the school have special educational needs, and one parent described her fear around her child’s ongoing support.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, she said: “I was very upset as my daughter is doing so well. She has only been there six months and I feel that no other school could offer the same support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had no warning until the email yesterday. My daughter is really upset and doesn’t want to have to start all over again at another school.”

Another parent said: “My 11 and 13-year-olds are heartbroken. Carlton has been like a miracle for them. They are both so happy there. I’ve no idea what we are going to do now.”