How Sheffield's cultural, creative and digital industries collaborate for Festival of the Mind

Now the public will be available to get an insight into the University of Sheffield's research at Festival of the Mind, which returns for its seventh edition from September 19 to 29.

The city’s cultural, creative and digital industries will collaborate with some of its brightest academic minds to help bring their research to life in exciting, entertaining and innovative ways.

The 10-day festival, which has brought more than 200,000 visitors into Sheffield city centre since 2012, offers a series of free events, including activities, talks, performances and exhibitions which are open to everyone.

A youngster enjoyed virtual reality at a previous Festival of the Mind.

The biennial event provides the opportunity for the public to explore the university research which is helping to tackle some of society’s biggest issues, from frailty to sustainability, through activities, exhibitions, films, performances and podcasts.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, director of city, culture and public engagement at the University of Sheffield, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Festival of the Mind back to Sheffield in full force this year. I’m particularly excited to welcome visitors to our new venue at Persistence Works in Yorkshire Artspace.

"The festival is a fantastic opportunity for people to discover the groundbreaking research happening at the University of Sheffield. From the latest medical and scientific breakthroughs to the complexities of AI and climate change, there’s something to inspire everyone.

“Festival of the Mind is more than just an event; it's a chance for the people of South Yorkshire to connect with our researchers.

"Over the years, we've shared the work of over 800 experts with hundreds of thousands of visitors. Our free events celebrate the rich diversity of our excellent research and its societal impact, while showcasing Sheffield's vibrant cultural, creative, and digital sectors.”

More than 100 events from 43 projects will take place in venues across the city, including Futurecade at Millennium Galleries, the Spiegeltent at Barker’s Pool, and Persistence Works, an award-winning studio complex part of Yorkshire Artspace on Brown Street, new to the festival this year.

In addition to the in-person activities, there will be additional content on the University of Sheffield Player, a digital platform featuring podcasts and films about the institution’s research, which will be accessible beyond the festival’s end date.

Highlights include Estate, an exploration of working class communities and art, looking at writers such as Barry Hines, Jack Rosenthal and Richard Hogart; the Sheffield documentary School Meal Memories; and Call of the Void, music made by violent cosmic explosions and colliding black holes in distant galaxies.