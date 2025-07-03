Hull College crowned best competing college at British Culinary Championships 2025

Catering and Hospitality students from Hull College cooked up a storm at this year’s British Culinary Championships, returning home with a phenomenal 36 medals and the coveted title of Best Competing College 2025.

Organised by the Craft Guild of Chefs and held at Central Bedfordshire College, the event brought together the very best emerging culinary talent from across the UK. Competing against students from institutions nationwide, Hull College’s aspiring chefs delivered an exceptional performance that showcased their technical ability, creativity, and professionalism.

Their final medal tally included an impressive 6 Gold, 11 Silver, and 19 Bronze, along with 2 Merit Awards and 2 Best in Class titles. Their collective success saw the college named Best Competing College 2025 - a title that recognises not only individual flair and skill, but also excellence in teaching and support.

The winning students were Isabelle Smith, Charlie Chappel, Charlie Nicklin, Jasmine Weichardt, Jamie Clarke, Tori Byas, Aneta Osenka, and Alfie McGuire, with staff members Dan Clarke and Jo Tills also receiving individual recognition, further reinforcing the strength and expertise of the college’s culinary teaching team.

Reflecting on her individual impressive haul of two bronze, one silver, and one gold medal, student Isabelle Smith said: “It felt amazing to win four medals. All the hard work that went into preparing for the competition really paid off, and I am incredibly proud of what I achieved. The competition really pushed me - the level of accuracy and high standards required were intense, but it was a great experience. Taking part has helped boost my confidence. It is a huge benefit for my CV and made me feel even more focused on my future in the industry.”

Jasmine Weichardt, who collected a total of five medals, including two bronzes, two silver and one gold, added: “The build-up and taking part in the competition was an amazing and worthwhile experience - I loved it! To come away with five medals as recognition for all the hard work involved was a wonderful feeling. With practice, support from college staff, and self-belief, it shows you can achieve anything. The college has prepared me well for the working world and given me more confidence in the kitchen.”

Dan Clarke, Catering and Hospitality tutor at Hull College, said: “We are incredibly proud of every single student who took part. Their determination, creativity, and composure under pressure was inspiring to watch. Competitions like this provide invaluable experience, and our students truly rose to the challenge.

“Watching them take on each event with confidence and professionalism was a joy - the results speak for themselves. Competing at this level is a huge challenge, but they showed incredible skill, teamwork, and determination. Winning the title of ‘Best Competing College’ is a huge honour and testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at the college every day.”

Hull College Principal & CEO, Debra Gray MBE, added: “This success is a shining example of what our students can achieve when talent is nurtured in the right environment. Their performance at the British Culinary Championships is not only a celebration of individual excellence, but a reflection of the exceptional teaching, industry engagement, and hands-on training we provide at Hull College. We could not be prouder.