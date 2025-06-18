Inspirational Bradford educator wins national teaching award for transformative work

Bradford teacher Shaukat Ali from Marshfield Primary School, part of Carlton Academy Trust, has been recognised with a Silver Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School in this year's Pearson National Teaching Awards. Chosen from thousands of nominees, they will now be in with the chance of winning the highly desired Gold Award, which will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaukat consistently goes above and beyond to ensure every child reaches their full potential - socially, emotionally and academically. This national recognition follows his recent success in being named Teacher of the Year at the Telegraph & Argus (Bradford) Education Awards 2025 – a truly remarkable achievement.

Shaukat is one of 94 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zara Kearns, Head of Marshfield Primary School, proudly said “Shaukat’s passion and commitment to our school community is inspiring. He’s a leader, role model and force for good. I’m incredibly proud and happy for Shaukat”.

Bronze Winner, Caroline Staveley, with David Prosho, Head of Beechcliffe Thackley School, and Roger Butterfield, Carlton Academy Trust Trustee.

However, Shaukat wasn’t the only member of staff who was recognised by the Pearson Awards this year, - other exceptional colleagues across Carlton Academy Trust have been named as Bronze Winners and have received Certificates of Excellence:

𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 at Oulton Academy, in the Secondary Headteacher of the Year category – recognising his inspiring and transformational leadership.

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥e𝐲, 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 at 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐞y, in the SEND and Inclusive Practice category – honouring her vital support for pupils with EHCPs.

𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦, in the Early Years Team of the Year category - recognising their creativity, teamwork and dedication to giving our youngest learners the best possible start.

Silver Winner, Shaukat Ali, from Marshfield Primary School.

Adrian Kneeshaw, CEO of Carlton Academy Trust, said “I’m incredibly proud to see so many of our staff recognised at this level. It really is a true testament to the pride, passion and sense of purpose we’ve fostered here at Carlton.”