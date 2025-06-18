Inspirational Bradford educator wins national teaching award for transformative work
Shaukat consistently goes above and beyond to ensure every child reaches their full potential - socially, emotionally and academically. This national recognition follows his recent success in being named Teacher of the Year at the Telegraph & Argus (Bradford) Education Awards 2025 – a truly remarkable achievement.
Shaukat is one of 94 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.
Zara Kearns, Head of Marshfield Primary School, proudly said “Shaukat’s passion and commitment to our school community is inspiring. He’s a leader, role model and force for good. I’m incredibly proud and happy for Shaukat”.
However, Shaukat wasn’t the only member of staff who was recognised by the Pearson Awards this year, - other exceptional colleagues across Carlton Academy Trust have been named as Bronze Winners and have received Certificates of Excellence:
- 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 at Oulton Academy, in the Secondary Headteacher of the Year category – recognising his inspiring and transformational leadership.
- 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥e𝐲, 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 at 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐞y, in the SEND and Inclusive Practice category – honouring her vital support for pupils with EHCPs.
- 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦, in the Early Years Team of the Year category - recognising their creativity, teamwork and dedication to giving our youngest learners the best possible start.
Adrian Kneeshaw, CEO of Carlton Academy Trust, said “I’m incredibly proud to see so many of our staff recognised at this level. It really is a true testament to the pride, passion and sense of purpose we’ve fostered here at Carlton.”