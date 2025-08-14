International rugby player scores A-level success
Oli, a student at The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), recently signed a contract with Sale Sharks. He has balanced high-level sport - including being selected for the Yorkshire Rugby Academy and representing England - with A-levels in PE, biology and psychology.
Oli credits his family, friends, teachers and coaches with keeping him motivated through tough times and injuries. “They gave me the support I needed to keep going and push for my goal of playing for England and being the best loosehead in the country.” At Sale, Oli is looking forward to focusing exclusively on rugby while studying part-time.
Oli missed the usual A-level results day celebrations; instead, he’s on tour with the England under-18 squad in South Africa. So far, the team has played Georgia and France. “It’s been a massive learning experience. There’s so much talent with every player and the coaching support is great,” he said.
Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL said: “Oli has worked incredibly hard, demonstrated huge resilience and he deserves every success. We’re so proud of him and can’t wait to cheer him on in his professional career at Sale.”