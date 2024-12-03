A parent has slammed a school for refusing to add a toilet lid - forcing him to spend 55 minutes taking his autistic daughter home every time she needed the loo.

Michael Free, 48, says his 11-year-old daughter struggles with noise and sensory issues so can't use a loo without a lid.

He says he flagged the issue a year before she started Netherwood Academy in Barnsley in September - but claims the school refused to add a lid saying it would cost "thousands".

So since September, every time his daughter needed to use the toilet, Michael is forced to pick her up and bring her home - then drop her back.

Michael Free with his daughter.

Because of her sensory issues, she only attends school from 11am to 2pm each day.

After the school was approached for comment this week, a spokesperson said a toilet seat lid will be added to "accommodate the needs of this student".

Michael, who is unemployed, from Barnsley, said: "They say it'll cost thousands so I went for a meeting and to have a look at the toilet. On the top of the toilet there's a space where the lid should be but it hasn't been put on - I could go to B&Q and get one for a tenner to add on.

"When I gave them a solution that I could design one for them, straight away they said no. So they've come up with the solution that when she needs the toilet, she needs to speak to a member of staff, notify reception, notify us and we have to come and pick her up - a 55-minute round-trip.

"They think that's acceptable? It's absolutely mental - the rules in that place are ridiculous."

Michael says his daughter had already been struggling with noise and sensory issues at primary school and had to be home-schooled briefly.

And whilst she now only attends school for a shorter period of time, he says it has left her often needing to "hold it in."

He said: "At the moment it's only happening once a day as she's only there 11-2.

"But she's often having to hold it in and she won't go.

"If it ends up being that she needs the toilet at 1pm then there's no point bringing her back."

Michael says he has been told by Netherwood Academy that the reason for it costing 'thousands' is because the building doesn't belong to the school itself.