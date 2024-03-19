Jason McCartney MP opens new English and Maths Skills Hub at Kirklees College

The Skills Hub also includes an immersive room, which has wall-to-ceiling projection facility to make learning fun, digital and interactive. This will help students with their English and maths learning, but will also provide amazing opportunities for students to experience things they may otherwise not be able to, as this virtual reality facility can transport them to anywhere in the world in an instant.

Speaking at the grand opening, Jason McCartney commented on how the college’s new facility will help students who are struggling, saying:

“I know from having spoken to young people that I come into contact with that they have been through an incredibly challenging time through Covid, with increasing anxiety in the classroom environment, and some young people have really struggled. So, the way in which the college is finding new ways to support its students, using new digital technologies is so important and I am absolutely delighted to be here to help you open the new hub.”

Jason McCartney MP poses with staff from Kirklees College's English and Maths department

Pauline Hughes, Assistant Principal at Kirklees College also commented on the college’s new digital facilities in her remarks at the event:

“We are excited to be launching our new skills hub, including the immersive room, which will prepare our students for their futures by helping to remove any potential barriers to learning. The new facilities in the Hub will benefit all Kirklees College students studying English and maths and help support more learners to progress.”

Kirklees College has also secured a share of £6.9 million in funding from the UK Government for investment in digital innovation through the Local Skills Improvement Fund, organised by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges. The college’s share will go towards new digital equipment in Construction, Creative Industries, Advanced Manufacturing and Teaching and Learning and will allow Kirklees College to continue its role as a leader in innovative learning facilities.