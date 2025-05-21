Join the biggest free Father’s Day celebration party in England!

Over two thousand people expected to attend Dadstastic Day 2025 at Leeds City Museum and in Millenniumn Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dadstastic Day 2025 – What is Dadstastic Day?

Dadstastic Day– free family fun at Leeds City Museum & Millennium Square. It’s the biggest free Father’s Day celebration party in England!

This year, Dadstastic Day is happening on Sunday 8 June 2025 from 11am to 4pm, at Leeds City Museum and Millennium Square, LS2 8BH – a week earlier than usual, due to the Leeds 10K.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Dadstastic Day in 2016 attracted hundreds of families

Dads, mums, carers, grandparents, KIDS - everyone is welcome!

It’s a brilliant opportunity for families to spend time together, try something new, and have a joyful, active day out in the heart of Leeds. Babies, toddlers, and children aged up to 11 can enjoy music, dance, science, storytelling, sports, tech play, and creative arts – all completely free.

Leeds Dads founder Errol Murray said: “Dadstastic Day is about celebrating Father’s Day and even tho our party’s a week early, we hope that everyone can enjoy free family fun, courtesy of Leeds Dads. Over two thousand people came last time so we are expecting to have plenty of fun!”

Sign up for your free place at: leedsdads.org/dadstastic

Dadstastic daughters celebrating the day

What’s happening at Dadstastic Day 2025?

Inside Leeds City Museum (11am–3:30pm):

Upcycle records into colourful art with Zulu King Monk

Battle robots with IzWiz Robotics

Gain maths confidence by coding games and robots with Techy Tots

Design and build your own guitar with Cloth Cat

Create glamourous Leeds West Indian Carnival costumes

Get arty with scrap materials, dad-sculpture building and much more!

Face painting, stop-motion monster animation, personalised memory jars and many, many more family arts activities

Plus:

Dads and kids preparing for Dadstastic Party time

RJC Dance - Family dance workshops in the Thoresby Room (book on the day)

MC Testament - Family beatbox and rap-along sessions in the Denny Room (book on the day)

Outside in Millennium Square (11am–4pm):

Giant bubbles with Mr Bubbles

Storytime aboard Sam and Nelly - Leeds Library Services’ Story Buses

Inclusive tennis and Kwick Cricket with Active Leeds

Live music and toddler singalong with Mobo nominated Uncle Leroy and Auntie Di Di

Pop-Up children’s fairy tale characters from Leeds Children’s Theatre

Maynard Flip Flap’s madcap comedy

Indian Dhol Drummers

3:30–4pm: A finale extravaganza led by Swirl Education - an interactive celebration party with pom poms, scarves and bubbles to close the day!

Sign up for your free place at: leedsdads.org/dadstastic

What is Leeds Dads?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2011 by a group of new dads looking to spend more quality time with their children, Leeds Dads is now a well-loved charity citywide. We bring together a diverse community of fathers for playgroups and social events, and signpost to expert parenting support. Leeds Dads is supported by Leeds Christian Community Trust.

Our aim is simple: to help dads engage actively and joyfully with their children, and to support families to feel confident and connected.

Awards & Recognition:

Leeds Dads - Community Group of the Year, National BAME Health Care Awards 2024

Leeds Dads - Community Group of the Year, Unison North Awards 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Errol Murray - Finalist, National Diversity Awards 2023, 2024

Leeds Dads - Community Group of the Year, Compassionate City Awards 2018

Leeds Dads - Finalist, Jo Cox Award, Compassionate Cities Awards 2018