Joy and pride at Trinity Academy

Isobelle Calladine

Students and staff celebrated Trinity Academy’s best ever GCSE results, a landmark achievement reflecting the Thorne school’s ongoing journey of success and excellence.

This year’s outcomes showcase the dedication, resilience and ambition of students, supported every by committed staff and encouraging families. Across both academic and vocational subjects, results were outstanding, with English and maths emerging as particular strengths.

Principal Victoria Gibson said: “We are absolutely delighted with this year’s results. They are a real testament to the hard work of our students and the incredible commitment of our staff, who inspire and support them every day. These achievements open up exciting opportunities for further study, apprenticeships and future careers. We couldn’t be prouder.

“The academy’s focus on high-quality teaching, personalised support and a broad, ambitious curriculum has once again ensured that every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.”

Tom Barton

Among the many success stories were:

Isobelle Calladine who achieved a full set of grade 8s and 9s and will continue her studies at equestrian college.

Cara Silvester who achieved all grade 7s, 8s and 9s before relocating to continue her education. “I’m so relieved – a huge thank you to all the staff who supported me. I couldn’t have done it without you,” she said.

Tom Barton who celebrated excellent results and is joining Trinity Academy Sixth Form to study A-Levels in business, maths and IT. “I’m really pleased with how I’ve done,” he said.

Bailey Moores who achieved a distinction in dance and will study music, English and history at Trinity Academy Sixth Form.

Archie Dailey who secured strong passes across his subjects, including a distinction in drama, and will pursue music and media.

Vice Principal Rob Witty added: “These fantastic results reflect the continued upward trajectory of Trinity Academy. It is wonderful to see our students flourishing both academically and personally, and we are excited to see them take the next step on their journeys.