Kippax North: Leeds school praised for outstanding pupil behaviour in latest Ofsted inspection

Staff and pupils at Kippax North Primary School have welcomed the judgement of Ofsted which reported the school continues to offer a good education. The inspectors rated the Leeds school, part of the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, as 'Good' in all categories except Behaviour and Attitudes, which received an 'Outstanding' rating.

The report highlighted that Kippax North Primary School leaders have established a powerful vision, ‘digging deep, aiming high’.

“This inspires pupils to live out this vision through their exemplary conduct and attitudes to learning. Kippax North Primary School is a friendly and happy place to learn.” Inspectors noted that pupils extend their skills by taking on many leadership roles within the school. These roles inspire pupils to contribute to their school community. Pupils are rightly proud of their school. Behaviour is exemplary.”

One pupil summed up the views of many others, saying, ‘Our school is fulfilling because it fills you with joy and you can be yourself.’

Kippax North were praised for their early years education, “staff help children to build very positive relationships. Children cooperate consistently well with each other and show positive attitudes to their learning. Inspectors also highlighted that reading is a high priority in this school. “The teaching of phonics is exemplary.”