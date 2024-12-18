Konica Minolta and Leeds University Business School celebrate a decade of MBA programme success

Konica Minolta and Leeds University Business School are celebrating 10 years of partnership, with the global technology company having provided advice and support to over 500 students that have taken the university's Master of Business Administration (MBA) postgraduate qualification, which teaches advanced business management and leadership skills.

The company's engagement with the MBA programme is led by Milan Lakhani, Director of Transformation (DX) and Partner, ESG at Konica Minolta, who regularly joins students to share insights and advice from real world business scenarios, as well as setting live challenges for the students as part of their Strategy and Entrepreneurial Management module.

Dr. Richard Hodgett, MBA Director at Leeds University Business School commented, "Konica Minolta has proven to be a critical partner in the ongoing evolution of the Leeds MBA and its continued success in world ranking - our MBA was recently ranked by QS as 9th in the UK and 72nd in the world. The team at Konica Minolta has proven to be incredibly helpful in providing and structuring projects that allow the students to apply the theory they have learnt on the programme in a practical environment, beset with all the nuances, complexities and contradictions of strategic management in the real-world context of a large, complex and sophisticated muti-national company.”

Dr. James Roberts, Lecturer in Strategy and Organisation at Leeds University Business School and previous MBA Director added, “Milan and his team have consistently motivated and inspired the students. They have taken time out of their busy schedules to support the students in their efforts and have provided invaluable feedback and advice to them. We look forward to Konica Minolta's continued and evolving relationship with the programme and the students on it."

Supporting students at Leeds University Business School is part of Konica Minolta's ongoing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitment to creating social value by supporting the community and the next generation of business leaders. Milan Lakhani commented, "We are proud to partner with Leeds University Business School's MBA Programme and offer insights from our business operations and experience to assist students with their problem-solving and tactical decision making.” He added, “The university sets very high standards, and we are continuously impressed by the dedication and hard work of the students and staff in bringing the art of business to life in an academic setting. Through our own global and regional business operations and processes we can demonstrate the practical conclusions of students' strategies and thoughts, giving us a fresh view of the latest opinions and business strategic thinking. We are delighted to mark a decade of co-operation and look forward to continuing and growing our mutual relationship to nurture the next generations of business leaders."

As well as supporting Leeds University Business School on an academic level, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd last year supplied the university with new production print solutions to refresh its print and mail facility.

For further details on Leeds University Business School visit: https://business.leeds.ac.uk/.