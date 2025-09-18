Laisterdyke Leadership Academy welcomes prospective pupils to open evening
The open evening, which will take place at the school on Thornbury Road in Bradford, will give visitors the chance to explore the variety of subjects on offer, ask questions to current pupils and staff, and experience first-hand the dynamic school community that makes it a standout choice for prospective pupils.
Guests will also be able to tour the school’s extensive facilities, including specialised learning spaces and excellent sports amenities.
The open evening will provide an exciting opportunity to discover more about the school’s comprehensive academic curriculum, diverse co-curricular programme and extensive pastoral support system.
These elements work together to create a nurturing environment where every pupil can develop the skills and qualities needed for future success in their life and career.
As part of Star Academies – one of the UK’s leading education providers – Laisterdyke Leadership Academy benefits from the expertise, collaborative approaches and comprehensive support that has enabled Star to deliver outstanding pupil results across the country.
For more information about Laisterdyke Leadership Academy, visit laisterdykeleadershipacademy.com
The admissions deadline for Year 7 places in September 2026 is October 31.
If you are unable to attend the Year 7 Open Evening but are interested in your child joining Laisterdyke Leadership Academy next year, you can book a personal tour or find out more information by contacting the school via email: [email protected] or via phone: 01274 454 400.