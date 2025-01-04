Leeds Access to Medicine Society Champions - Equality for all

The Leeds Access to Medicine Society is making significant strides toward ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or financial situation.

They are a student society at the University of Leeds. Founding President Isabel Candir, says society works tirelessly to bridge gaps in healthcare provision, providing valuable resources, advocacy, and support to underserved communities. With only 4% of doctors from a working class background, there is a clear need for support!

Isabel Candir, a passionate advocate for healthcare equality, established the organisation to address the stark disparities in access to medical services. As a medical student at Leeds, Isabel realized the urgent need for a platform dedicated to promoting healthcare for all, especially those from marginalised or economically disadvantaged groups.

"We believe that healthcare is a fundamental human right, and no one should be denied access to essential services simply because of their socioeconomic status," said Isabel. "Through our work, we aim to raise awareness, foster community engagement, and advocate for systemic changes that will make healthcare more equitable for everyone."

The society has already launched a variety of initiatives to improve access to healthcare. These include workshops, and partnerships within the local school community to provide free application support. Their work extends beyond just Leeds, with plans to collaborate with other organizations across the UK to amplify their efforts.

Isabel's vision extends to creating a future where healthcare systems are inclusive, and no one faces barriers to receiving the care they need. With a dedicated team of students and healthcare professionals, the Leeds Access to Medicine Society is setting a new standard for what it means to advocate for health equity in the UK.

The Mock MMI (Multiple Mini Interview) event the society recently ran is a preparatory event designed to help prospective medical students familiarise themselves with the format and expectations of the MMI, a key component of medical school admissions. During the mock session, candidates rotate through a series of timed stations, each focused on assessing a specific skill or quality, such as ethical decision-making, communication, problem-solving, and teamwork. These simulated scenarios provide invaluable practice, offering feedback from current medical professionals or faculty members to help candidates improve their performance. By engaging in a Mock MMI, applicants gain confidence, refine their interview techniques, and better understand how to present their strengths under pressure. This exercise is an essential step in preparing for one of the most important stages of the medical school application process.

"We're not just advocating for change," Isabel emphasised. "We're actively working toward it, one community at a time."