Leeds Beckett and The Grammar School at Leeds launch research-informed programme to boost children’s physical literacy

Researchers within the Centre for Child and Adolescent Physical Literacy at Leeds Beckett University (LBU) are collaborating with The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) to develop and embed an innovative approach to enhancing the physical literacy of their pupils. It will bring cutting-edge research from the university into day-to-day school life.

The 30-month Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) project, part-funded by UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) through Innovate UK, builds on a strong foundation of joint work between the two institutions. In 2022, LBU and GSAL co-funded a PhD to explore new approaches to the physical education transition from primary to secondary school. Now, that early work is being scaled up into a fully integrated whole school physical literacy programme, guided by the latest evidence from the Centre for Child and Adolescent Physical Literacy within the Carnegie School of Sport at LBU.

Professor Kevin Till, Director of the Centre and a national expert on athletic development, explained: “Physical literacy is all about developing a positive and meaningful relationship with movement and physical activity throughout our lives. Through the KTP, we will build on the innovative proof-of-concept physical literacy programme created through the PhD to fully embed and standardise the approach across the school and support local schools in delivering similar programmes. We’re bringing our unique research expertise in the Centre to develop the programme, in collaboration with staff, students and parents at GSAL.

“Importantly, the project will enable us to evaluate and refine our approach to developing children’s physical literacy – ultimately supporting our goal of enhancing the health and happiness of children and adolescents.”

The Grammar School at Leeds football

Lorcan O’Brien, Whole School Director of Sport at GSAL, said: “Sport and physical activity in school has arguably never been more important. This KTP will translate the findings from the PhD into an easy to deliver but impactful physical literacy programme. We are particularly excited that this project will see physical literacy embedded across a range of curriculum areas thereby ensuring a sustained, integrated and comprehensive approach.

“Additionally, by working closely with key stakeholders including our partner schools, we will be promoting our innovative approach to physical literacy to benefit pupils across the Leeds community.”

The programme will be delivered by a full-time KTP Associate based at GSAL, supported by a team of academic experts from LBU.

Peter Mackreth, Dean of the Carnegie School of Sport, added: “The health of young people in society, and how we best use sport, physical activity and physical education as a tool to improve it, continues to be a major focus across our teaching and research. Our partnership work with GSAL is a strong example of our commitment to bringing together academic experts and our regional community to foster collaboration and co-creation and deliver meaningful, lasting impact in this area.”

The Grammar School at Leeds netball players

Professor Kevin Till is Director of the Centre for Child and Adolescent Physical Literacy at LBU and is joined on the project by Dr David Cooke, Dr Ffion Thompson and Dr Ian Cowburn, all based within the Carnegie School of Sport at LBU.

For more information and to apply for the KTP Associate role – Physical Literacy Lead at GSAL - please visit leedsbeckett.ac.uk/jobs/ The closing date for applications is 8 June 2025.