Leeds Beckett collaborates with PGMOL to build on positive strides in diversity

Experts at Leeds Beckett University have teamed up with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) to develop world-leading diversity programmes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new collaboration will support PGMOL’s ongoing commitment to enhancing diversity across English football, ensuring that match officials are more representative of the UK’s population.

Leeds Beckett’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) in Sport expertise has developed a pioneering Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP), part-funded by the Government through Innovate UK, with PGMOL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative will build on the positive progress already made by PGMOL and aims to create impactful programmes that will promote diversity and inclusivity from grassroots level to the Premier League and beyond.

PGMOL match officials

Dr Daniel Kilvington, Reader in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Leeds Beckett and KTP project leader explained: “EDI is something that should be valued and prioritised in every organisation. While some organisations are further ahead in this journey, others are only just beginning to embark on it. PGMOL are making positive strides in this space and we’re excited to work with them to continue this momentum.

“Our project will bring innovative, creative solutions to further embed EDI across football officiating. By harnessing our expertise, we can help set new benchmarks for diversity, not just in football but in wider society as these positive changes cascade down the leagues.”

PGMOL is responsible for the training, development and provision of match officials across all levels of professional football in England – including the Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Women’s Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Every, Chief Operating Officer at PGMOL said “The quality of PGMOL’s delivery is critically important across all professional leagues in English football and our position and visibility provides a unique opportunity to address a current lack of representation of match officials. We’re proud of the progress we’ve made so far but there is more work to be done. We are committed to continuing diversifying refereeing and this partnership will no doubt aid our progress. By leveraging our national and international platforms, we can create genuine impact in elite sports and non-sporting organisations, promoting diversity and excellence.”

PGMOL match officials

The 30-month project will be managed by a KTP Associate, who will be recruited as a full-time member of the PGMOL team, co-located in their offices in London. This role will be central to driving the project’s success and is now open for applications. For more information and to apply for the role of EDI Research and Insights Manager, please visit leedsbeckett.ac.uk/jobs

Also contributing their expertise to the project are a team of active researchers in Leeds Beckett’s Centre for Social Justice in Sport and Society, including Professor Thomas Fletcher, Professor Kate Daspher and Dr Stefan Lawrence – who are experts in sport, equality, diversity and inclusion, gender equality, sport policy and social justice.