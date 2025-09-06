An £850,000 refurbishment scheme is set to improve childrens’ experience of the Leeds’ Central Library.

Leeds City Council said a new children’s library layout would make it more welcoming and easier to navigate for youngsters.

The cash has been allocated for proposed refurbishments to the Central Library’s ground floor and to create a new public event space.

It would be the next phase of improvements following the council’s City Music project, which brought new recording studios, pianos and podcasting facilities.

A council report said: “The proposed refurbishment of Leeds Central Library’s ground floor will significantly enhance the visitor experience by creating a more welcoming, accessible, and engaging environment.”

Better signage would help guide youngsters to specialist areas of the library, the council said.

The new event space would be used for public performances and be available for private hire.

The report said: “The addition of a new event space will expand the library’s role as a civic and cultural hub, enabling it to host a wider range of activities, from public talks and performances to private workshops and community celebrations.”

The internal doors, along with lighting and blinds, would also make the library more environmentally-friendly.

The report said: “Together, these interventions will ensure the library operates more sustainably while continuing to serve the community’s evolving needs.

“The introduction of accessible toilet facilities tailored to the needs of young people will further improve comfort and inclusivity ensuring that all visitors feel supported and valued.”

The report said just under £850,000 would be allocated from the council’s capital programme.