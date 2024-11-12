Leeds firm sponsors forest school waterproofs

Pupils at Bradford’s Co-op Academy Delius can now enjoy year-round outdoor play and education thanks to the help of a local business.

Inspectas Property Compliance has provided funds for the school to buy 50 sets of waterproof jackets and trousers to keep pupils aged from 4-11 dry when using the newly developed outside forest school area.

Co-op Academy Delius provides a personalised and ambitious curriculum for 174 children with special needs across two sites in Bradford. This year, it has introduced a forest school in the school grounds to support play, exploration and supported risk-taking through hands-on outdoor experiences.

Assistant headteacher Aimee Helie said: “Outdoor learning and forest schools are core components of our curriculum because they offer sensory experiences and opportunities for personal growth that can’t always be achieved inside a classroom. However this needs to be an all-round rather than a seasonal resource to ensure our learners get the very best out of the outdoor space we are creating. And in order to do that, we needed to invest in waterproof clothing – something the school simply didn’t have the resource for.”

Co-op Academy Delius staff member Emma Holden, pupil Adam and Inspectas Operations Director Fiona Lindsay, enjoying the academy’s forest school

Inspectas is a Drighlington-based business which specialises in providing health and safety, fire safety and general property compliance for sectors including education, healthcare, retail and local authorities. Employing many local staff, the team were keen to support a local good cause as part of its social responsibility drive and pledged to sponsor 50 waterproof kits to ensure the pupils could play outside, whatever the weather.

Aimee added: “The support from Inspectas in purchasing all weather waterproofs is a game-changer for our pupils here at Co-op Academy Delius. With this new waterproof gear, all of our pupils can take full advantage of these enriching activities, regardless of their physical abilities or the weather.

“For our pupils with special needs, these outdoor experiences are particularly beneficial in promoting communication, motor skills and social interaction. The addition of the new waterproof clothing will mean that every child can participate fully and comfortably, whether they are building dens, exploring the woods, or learning about local wildlife!”

Inspectas Operations Director, Fiona Lindsay (pictured), added: “A large proportion of the properties we provide occupational management for include schools and universities so we are very aware of the complexities of the buildings and of the large amount of work it will be taking Delius Academy to develop their forest school.

