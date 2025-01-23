Leeds nurseries beat the January blues with winter sports day

Children from three local Leeds nurseries came together on Wednesday morning to take part in a winter sports day event to beat the January blues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at White Rose Park, the event brought together 27 young athletes from three Kids Planet nurseries, Oxford Place, White Rose and Church Walk for games, races, and competitions, hosted by sports club, Mini Athletics Leeds, designed to celebrate the benefits of outdoor play.

The winter sports day began with an opening ceremony where the children proudly showcased flags they had designed themselves, representing their nurseries. The day concluded with an award ceremony, recognising the effort and participation of every child, where they were rewarded with medals and certificates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day was inspired by Kids Planet’s Outdoor Learning Report, which revealed 62% of Yorkshire parents believe outdoor activities significantly boost children’s mental health and wellbeing. The event promoted the benefits of outdoor play, no matter the weather, and gave children the opportunity to tackle the January blues, just a couple of days after ‘Blue Monday’.

Kids Planet Leeds celebrate first winter sports day with Mini Athletics

Debbie Hughes, area manager for Kids Planet Leeds nurseries, commented, “We’re absolutely thrilled with how our first winter sports day turned out. It was heart warming to see children from across our Leeds settings come together to enjoy outdoor activities and celebrate teamwork and creativity, alongside some healthy competition! Outdoor play is vital for young children, and today showed just how much they can thrive when given the chance to explore and move in nature, even in the cold.”