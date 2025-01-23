Leeds nurseries beat the January blues with winter sports day
Held at White Rose Park, the event brought together 27 young athletes from three Kids Planet nurseries, Oxford Place, White Rose and Church Walk for games, races, and competitions, hosted by sports club, Mini Athletics Leeds, designed to celebrate the benefits of outdoor play.
The winter sports day began with an opening ceremony where the children proudly showcased flags they had designed themselves, representing their nurseries. The day concluded with an award ceremony, recognising the effort and participation of every child, where they were rewarded with medals and certificates.
The day was inspired by Kids Planet’s Outdoor Learning Report, which revealed 62% of Yorkshire parents believe outdoor activities significantly boost children’s mental health and wellbeing. The event promoted the benefits of outdoor play, no matter the weather, and gave children the opportunity to tackle the January blues, just a couple of days after ‘Blue Monday’.
Debbie Hughes, area manager for Kids Planet Leeds nurseries, commented, “We’re absolutely thrilled with how our first winter sports day turned out. It was heart warming to see children from across our Leeds settings come together to enjoy outdoor activities and celebrate teamwork and creativity, alongside some healthy competition! Outdoor play is vital for young children, and today showed just how much they can thrive when given the chance to explore and move in nature, even in the cold.”
Haley Leonard, from Mini Athletics Leeds, added, “It was a privilege to work with Kids Planet on this wonderful event. Watching the children confidently take part in the games and supporting each other was truly rewarding. At Mini Athletics we’re proud to help inspire a love for sport and outdoor activities at such an early age as they are so vital for cognitive and social development.”