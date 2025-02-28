Leeds nursery suspended by Ofsted over safety fears for children

A Leeds nursery has been suspended by Ofsted due to safety concerns.

Leafield House Nursery in Moortown is described on its a website as a “warm and friendly home away from home which enables us to support/guide and develop the lives of children and their families.”

The nursery for children aged 0-5 was registered in June 2023.

But inspectors forced it to close last week citing “reasonable cause to believe children may be exposed to a risk of harm.”