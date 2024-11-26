Lego donations sought for innovative therapy programme at Communication Specialist College Doncaster

Communication Specialist College Doncaster has launched an innovative therapy programme using LEGO® bricks and is seeking donations from the community to support this initiative.

The new LEGO therapy group will harness the beloved building blocks to develop social communication skills among students, combining learning with enjoyment.

Lauren Woodcock, therapy manager at the college, explains: "We're thrilled to introduce these sessions where students work in small groups to build LEGO models. Each student takes on a specific role – supplier, architect, or builder – fostering vital communication skills through structured collaboration."

The programme particularly benefits students with autism, for whom LEGO has proven to be a powerful educational tool. "LEGO activities help develop essential life skills including turn-taking, patience, listening, problem-solving, and following instructions," added Lauren.

Students Jessica and Chanelle with LEGO

"The structured nature of these sessions creates an engaging environment where students can practice social interaction naturally."

Two staff members have completed specialised training to facilitate these sessions, which are already showing positive results.

"Students participate in LEGO Group as part of their timetabled communication sessions and we're already seeing them build stronger social connections while enjoying themselves.

“To expand the programme’s impact, we are appealing for LEGO donations from the community. While we have some LEGO bricks, additional donations would allow us to offer our students a wider range of building and exploration opportunities," concluded Lauren.

To donate LEGO bricks to Communication Specialist College Doncaster please contact [email protected]