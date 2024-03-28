Little Owls nurseries provide the highest number of of nursery places of any operator in Leeds across 24 centres.

According to their website, Little Owls look after more than 2900, 0 to 5 year olds each week.

In December, Leeds Council announced a review of council-managed children’s centres and Little Owls nurseries – based upon “sufficiency, need and financial viability”.

“In response to feedback received from parents and carers on the proposals put forward following the review of Little Owls provision, a decision has been taken to delay the implementation of any proposed closures, should they be agreed, until August at the earliest.

The proposals identified ways to save a further £58.4million in the year ahead alongside £7.4m of already agreed savings to deliver the required balanced budget.

Last week week, parents were been sent letters informing them at least three of the centres are set to close – with some believed to be expected to close by the summer.

In a statement released to the Yorkshire Post, Leeds Council confirmed three sites are set to close “in order to make important savings whilst also having the least impact on nursery provision across the city as a whole”.

The three nurseries identified for potential closure were Kentmere, Chapel Allerton and Gipton North, the council confirmed.

However, on Thursday March 28, the council changed stance and said in response to feedback received from parents and carers following the review, the proposed closures have been delayed until August at the earlies.

This would ensure children due to transition to school in September are not “adversely affected”, the council said.

“We are also confident, through our sufficiency analysis, that this would enable all affected children to be accommodated in appropriate alternative provision, including other Little Owls settings.

“As we have previously stated, we understand the concerns of parents, carers, staff and communities which could be affected by the proposals. These are proposals at this stage and we are continuing to engage with parents, carers and other stakeholders before any final decisions are made.”

In December, the council said the financial difficulty being experienced across local government “reflects issues being felt nationally as a result of rising costs and demand for services, especially for looked after children, those with special care and education needs as well as for adult social care, together with an unfunded nationally-agreed pay increase for council staff”.

After previously calling the system of local government funding “broken”, the Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor James Lewis is clear that council services will have to change with the aim of avoiding the financial difficulties being currently experienced by councils around the country.