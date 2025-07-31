Little Owls: Two nurseries to be taken over by new providers

Two council nurseries will be taken over by new providers following a cost-saving review of early years provision.

Leeds City Council announced new management for its Little Owls sites in Rothwell and Shepherds Lane, Chapeltown.

The Shepherds Lane centre will be run by Sunshine Community Nursery, rated “outstanding” by Ofsted at its last inspection.

The Rothwell nursery, on Cornwall Crescent, will be taken over by Sweet Peas Day Care and Teaching, which has a “good” rating.

The council said the transfer would save £124,000 in 2025/26 and almost £500,000 the following year.

A spokesperson said: “The new providers will also enter into a 10-year lease with the council, bringing in a combined potential rental income for both sites of £72,000 per year.”

The council previously closed three Little Owls sites in Gipton, Seacroft and Chapel Allerton.

Another 12 were put under review, including four which were considered for take-over by schools.

But three of the schools were unable to take control of nurseries at Hawksworth Wood, Parklands in Seacroft and Quarry Mount in Woodhouse, the council confirmed.

Discussions were continuing with St Mary’s CE Primary School over its interest in Hunslet St Mary’s Little Owls.

Another six Little Owls in Bramley, Meanwood, Burley Park, City and Holbeck, Hunslet Rylestone and Osmondthorpe, will also stay with the council.

The spokesperson said: “The council’s default position throughout has remained that in the absence of satisfactory alternative providers being found, the authority would continue to manage delivery of these settings.”

The Little Owls review was designed to tackle overspends in the service totalling £1.9m in 2022/23 and £840,000 in 2023/24.

The council said “operating efficiencies and optimisation of staffing capacity” may still be needed.