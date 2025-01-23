Local primary school celebrates funding boost

A primary school in a North Yorkshire town is celebrating after receiving a donation to refurbish the school’s toilets.

Selby Abbey CE Primary School has received a donation of £5,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.

Representatives from Persimmon and local MP Keir Mather were guests of honour at assembly time to formally hand over a cheque to the school’s headteacher and pupils in front of their fellow classmates.

The school will use the funding to refurbish some of the children's toilets including fixing broken taps.

Keir Mather, MP for Selby and Kippax, said: “I'm grateful to Persimmon for their generous donation to Selby Abbey CE Primary School, which will enable them to improve facilities for pupils. It is positive to see housing developers delivering on their obligations to the communities in which they build, and I look forward to working with Persimmon and other developers on similar projects in the future.”

Mrs Rachel Ray, Headteacher of Selby Abbey CE Primary School, said: "We are very pleased to receive such a generous donation from Persimmon Homes. The money will be used to refurbish some of our children's toilets, which are in much need of a refresh."

Scott Waters, Managing Director Persimmon Yorkshire, said: "We’re thrilled to support Selby Abbey CE Primary School with their refurbishments. We hope this donation makes a big difference to the students' daily lives."

Persimmon’s Community Champions scheme makes a real difference to people’s lives by supporting local charities, sports clubs, and good causes across the country.