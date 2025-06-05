Lovell is continuing its commitment to the local community with a new partnership with Springhead Primary School in Anlaby, supporting the creation of a brand-new sensory garden for pupils to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the wider engagement in the area, the Lovell team from The Sycamores development visited the school to find out how they could help make a difference. Many of the children at Springhead Primary School have special educational needs, and there is a lack of opportunity to experience different sensory stimulation at school. After discussions with school staff, the sensory garden was identified as a meaningful way to create a lasting, positive impact for the children.

To bring the project to life, Groundtech Landscaping Ltd donated topsoil, plants and their time, with members of the team volunteering onsite to help transform the garden space. In a creative twist, Ashton, an Apprentice at Lovell, also built bespoke planters as well as wall planters created from repurposed pallets taken from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To involve the children in the garden’s creation, Lovell donated pebbles for pupils to decorate. The activity was supported by Pebble Man, a well-known figure in the Kirk Ella community, adding an extra touch of fun to the day.

Lovell Supports Springhead Primary School's New Sensory Garden.

Naomi Prutton from Springhead Primary School commented: "We’re so grateful to Lovell for their generous support in helping bring our sensory garden to life. Projects like this make a huge difference to our children’s learning and wellbeing, giving them a calming, creative space they can enjoy every day. It’s been fantastic to see local businesses get involved and show such a genuine interest in our school community."

The partnership also links with the support provided by Lovell for the West Hull Villages Scarecrow Hunt, taking place from 7th to 14th June. In celebration of this community event, Lovell has invited the school to design a unique scarecrow, which will be proudly displayed at The Sycamores development throughout the hunt.