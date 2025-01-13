Marathon Mayhem

Lewis Bowness, from Sheffield, raising money for special needs school!

My name is Lewis and I am running the Leeds Marathon on the 11th May. I am raising money for Newman School in Rotherham. My nephew Tommy goes to this school and it’s safe to say he loves it!

Tommy has been diagnosed with Bohring Optiz syndrome (BOS) which is an extremely rare condition only affecting approximately 250 children in the world.

Newman’s aim to provide the best possible education, care and environment for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Lewis and Tommy

The children and young people are fully engaged in school and the community by learning the skills to make their positive contribution to the world outside. Newman’s celebrated the successes and achievements and progress of each pupil but we are incredibly proud of their commitment to making school enjoyable and a positive learning environment.

I am so proud to call myself Tommy’s uncle! He is a cheeky chappy with a loving personality!

Any donations would be greatly appreciated! Gofundme link: