Marshfield Primary School celebrates ‘Outstanding in all areas’ Ofsted rating

Marshfield Primary chool, part of Carlton Academy Trust, is celebrating after being rated ‘Outstanding’ in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection. Marshfield, located in Little Horton, Bradford, has continued to go from strength-to-strength over recent years, and this report highlights the school's inspirational environment, innovative curriculum, and strong leadership, recognising its commitment to excellence for all pupils.

The inspectors praised Marshfield as ‘a hub of ambition and creativity’, where pupils love to learn and are motivated to achieve their best. The report highlights the ‘broad and exciting curriculum’, which not only enables pupils to excel academically but also provides a wealth of wider opportunities, such as theatre groups, rock climbing, badminton, and residential trips which recently saw students visit Paris and Whitby.

The Ofsted report acknowledges the strong subject knowledge of teachers, their clear delivery of information, and the school’s effective use of assessments to support all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The exceptional relationships between staff and pupils were also recognised as a key factor in the school’s success, with children feeling ‘cared for and protected’.

Inspectors noted that ‘reading is at the heart Marshfield’s curriculum’ referring to the school’s ‘high-quality phonics teaching’ and vibrant, well-stocked library. Older pupils were seen to ‘read widely and often’, with carefully chosen texts that encourage discussions about equality and social issues.

Marshfield’s commitment to mental and physical wellbeing was also celebrated in the inspection report. From mindfulness strategies and yoga classes to learning about healthy relationships, the school ensures that pupils are equipped with the knowledge and skills to maintain their wellbeing. Inspectors noted that ‘pupils’ understanding of online safety is advanced’, reflecting the school’s proactive approach to modern challenges.

The school’s leadership were praised for ‘their tenacious oversight of the school’s work to ensure high expectations’, ensuring that Marshfield continues to thrive. The report found that teachers are ‘unanimously proud to work at Marshfield’, a testament to the positive and ambitious culture that has been created.

Headteacher, Zara Kearns said: “I am immensely proud that Marshfield Primary has been recognised as Outstanding in all areas. It’s a true reflection of the dedication, passion and expertise of our exceptional staff. This achievement belongs to our entire school community - staff, pupils, families and the Carlton Academy Trust whose unwavering support has made it possible. Together, we have created a school where every child thrives, and this recognition is a testament to everything we stand for."

Carlton Academy Trust CEO, Adrian Kneeshaw, expressed immense pride in the outcome of the inspection, saying: “I am absolutely delighted with this Outstanding rating which reflects the hard work and dedication of Zara and the whole of the Marshfield team, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the support of the school community. At Carlton Academy Trust, we believe in providing every child with the best possible start in life, and we are thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the commitment to excellence at Marshfield.”

This glowing report comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments for Marshfield Primary School, including:

Being recognised among the best schools in the North of England for outcomes – 4th in the North out of 2,572 primary schools and an impressive 81st place nationally out of over 16,800 schools. (List comprised by theSunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025).

Receiving the National Nurturing School Award in 2024 for the second time - Awarded by The National Nurturing School Promamme (NNSP), the accreditation is evidence of the school’s success in implementing and embedding a nurturing culture that responds to the social, emotional and mental health needs of its pupils, alongside their academic studies.

Shaukat Ali, Deputy Head, has been named as a finalist for Primary School Teacher of the Year, at the 2025 T&A Education Awards, in recognition his passion and dedication to his pupils.