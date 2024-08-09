Masham Church of England Primary School: Historic Yorkshire school to merge classrooms after being put in special measures by Ofsted

By Thomas Barrett
Published 9th Aug 2024, 05:00 GMT
A rural primary school in Yorkshire will merge classrooms from September after being placed under special measures by Ofsted.

Masham Church of England Primary School was rated inadequate at its most recent inspection in January 2024, with an inspector writing in a report that pupils do not receive an “acceptable standard” of education.

The Grade II-listed school buildings date back to 1832 and cater for 71 children in Masham.

Ofsted also said improvements to the school have been made more difficult by “frequent changes” in staffing in recent years. It was previously rated ‘good’ in 2019.

Mashom Primary SchoolMashom Primary School
Mashom Primary School

Following the report, school leaders applied for planning permission to North Yorkshire Council to create an opening between the Laver and Swinney classrooms because early years and key stage 1 pupils will be merged from the new September term.

Planning documents submitted by the school stated this was because it does not have the funding to sustain two separate teachers. They added that with the school being in special measures it has placed “strict financial controls” on what it can do.

Works will involve the installation of a new suspended ceiling, LED lighting, redecoration of walls, timber cladding and a new carpet tile floor finish.

Planning documents said: “The proposed works will provide minimal impact to the building whilst maximising the benefits to the school from a cost perspective and helping to address shortcomings which have resulted in the school being placed in special measures.”

The application was approved by a council officer on August 4.

