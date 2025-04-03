Maths! I'll pass: Just 14% of parents in Leeds would pass their GCSE maths today, a survey revealed

New research has revealed two in three parents in the UK couldn’t pass a grade 4 “C” GCSE maths question - with Yorkshire's parents performing the worst in the UK.

New research has revealed 78% parents in the Yorkshire couldn’t pass a grade 4 “C” GCSE maths question - with just 14% in Leeds hitting the pass mark.

When asked to sit an example GCSE Maths past paper question, a survey of 2,000 parents and guardians in the UK found just 32% could achieve the right answer, with a further 28% admitting they simple didn’t know the outcome – 41% got it wrong.

As pupils up and down the country begin the revision countdown for their GCSE examinations this year, 65% of those surveyed by Flash Learning believed supporting their children with GCSE homework resulted in homework for themselves.

Flash Learning supporting students in the run up to exams

With many women in the household split (75%) leading out-of-school hours learning and revision at home, just 18% of those who sat the GCSE question described it as ‘easy.’ Feeling the pressure, only a quarter of mothers and female guardians achieved the correct answer – a grade 4.

Grade 4, historically known as a ‘C’, is the official pass grade for GCSE’s in England and Wales.

Official stats show a predicted 50% of children in the UK will fail GCSE Maths in 2025, with around 86% looking to retake the subject. These results heavily reflect demographics, with less affluent areas bearing the brunt of the ‘cost of learning’.

With parents describing themselves as ‘clueless’ and ‘anxious’ about their lack of knowledge in core GCSE subjects, the data by Flash Learning showed more than half (57%) in Yorkshire believed they would fail if they sat their exams today.

With many education resources stretched, and 63% of Yorkshire families claiming they couldn’t afford tutoring, more than half of parents surveyed said they were trying to purchase school modules and past papers to understand what their children were learning at school – particularly in subjects such as maths and science.

A weighty burden on families, 58% said they feel the pressure to learn as their children won’t get the learning support elsewhere.

The Flash Learning app is an affordable learning resource for school children revising for their GCSE and A Level exams, offering modules and past papers.

Founder, Natasha Beavis said: “We know many parents need help when it comes to supporting their children in the run up to exams this is why we created Flash Learning. The App gives children the best start when it comes to revision. We know from our research nearly 60% believed their children need extra help – lack of access to learning is impacting the majority not the minority, and we need to close the cost of learning gap.”

In a world where teenagers are glued to their devices and phones, two in three parents confessed their children would learn more via an app than in the classroom.

Natasha added: “The App gamifies the learning making it accessible for teenagers – and parents alike. Parents can monitor their progress and refresh their own learning to help support their kids. Exam pressure is a huge concern for parents and with the strain on schools hitting its peak, we want to support learning in an accessible way and hopefully alleviate some of the anxiety impacting families – and schools – around passing exams.”

Some families however were more confident than others, with one in five parents claiming their kids don’t need extra learning resources.

Amusingly, the GCSE question left many parents with flash hope, despite the failure rate, 55% described the question as ‘easy’ with more than half of those parents getting it wrong.

The Flash Learning app focuses on young people who need learning support but don’t have a tutor or access to additional classes at school.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to escalate, and private tutors costing an average of £60 per hour, Flash Learning is a fraction of the price for support in problematic subjects such as GCSE Maths and Science.

Pass rate by city

48% Norwich 44% Southampton 37% London 34% Liverpool 33% Brighton 30% Nottingham 30% Sheffield 29% Cardiff 26% Birmingham 26% Manchester 23% Plymouth 21% Bristol 19% Newcastle 16% Leeds