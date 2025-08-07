Meadows Nursery team wins prestigious teaching award

The team at the Meadows Nursery and Early Years Community Research Centre (EYCRC) has been awarded a Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence from Advance HE.

The team has been recognised for their trauma-informed practice and the Nursery’s innovative approach to teaching and learning that has improved outcomes for both Sheffield Hallam students and the local community.

Over the last four years the EYCRC team has provided opportunities for academics and students across all colleges to work with and support a community facing socio-economic challenges. In total over 400 students have been on placement or had learning within modules based around the nursery.

This real-world exposure deepens students understanding of trauma-informed practice and its application across sectors alongside learning within their own discipline.

Professor Sally Pearse, Director of the Early Years Community Research Centre, said: “We are all so proud to have our work recognised through the CATE award. It has been a huge privilege to work with colleagues and partners to demonstrate the impact a university can have in a community. The team continues to challenge societal inequalities, empower professionals and parents, and provide unparalleled learning experiences for students. Meadows serves as a beacon of how a collaborative, trauma-informed team can drive meaningful and lasting change in both education and the community.”

The EYCRC’s mission is Changing Lives through Relationships, by prioritising relationships, trust, and shared leadership, the team has built a sustainable, impactful initiative that benefits children, families, practitioners, students, and researchers alike.

The Meadows Nursery and Early Years Community Research Centre is a unique partnership involving Sheffield Hallam University, Save the Children UK, Watercliffe Meadow Primary School and Sheffield City Council.

Professor Liz Mossop, Vice Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: "A massive congratulations to Professor Sally Pearse and to all the team at the Meadows Nursery and Early Years Community Research Centre on being recognised with a CATE award. The impact of their work is wide-reaching, from the success of Hallam students who have the opportunity to work with the EYCRC, to the parents and families in the Meadows Nursery community who are thriving and flourishing. As a University we are exceptionally proud of the work of the EYCRC, which embodies Sheffield Hallam’s civic commitment to driving meaningful change by enabling healthier lives and building stronger communities.”

The Collaborative Award for Teaching Excellence (CATE) recognises and rewards collaborative work that has had a demonstrable impact on teaching and learning and highlights the key role of teamwork in UK higher education. The 17 winning teams demonstrate innovative approaches to collaborative teaching that have transformed student experiences and outcomes.

