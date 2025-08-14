Morley’s Rising Star Gracie Ingleson Named Finalist in National Dance Awards

Gracie

Gracie Ingleson, a gifted young performer from Morley, Leeds, has danced her way into the national spotlight after being named one of the Top 6 Finalists in the prestigious National Dance School Awards.

Gracie is a student at the Martinicca Theatre School and has been recognised in the highly competitive Character Soloist of the Year category — a distinction achieved from thousands of entries across the UK. Selected for her performance, artistry and technique.

The selection panel, made up of West End and Broadway professionals, including three time Olivier award winner Stephen Mear CBE, and Carrie Ellis.

Her next stop? The red carpet at theRoyal College of Music in London this September, where she will attend an awards ceremony celebrating excellence in dance and performance.

“This is a huge honour for Gracie, and a proud moment not just for our family and her dance school, but for the entire performing arts community here in Leeds”

Known as a triple threat — skilled in singing, dancing, and acting — Gracie’s recognition at such a young age marks an exciting chapter in what promises to be a bright future in the performing arts.