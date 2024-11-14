Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Swaledale, the closest school as the crow flies is in Settle, meaning a treacherous journey in winter, while pupils in Arkengarthdale will have to go over Stang Top to Barnard Castle.

Currently, youngsters in the Upper Dales largely travel by coach along low-level A roads to Richmond.

Campaigners also claim that it’s unclear whether the policy will save money, given the complexities of transporting children across mountainous routes.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon formally presented a petition to Parliament yesterday signed by thousands of parents.

Parents protest outside North Yorkshire Council in Northallerton over home-to-school transport cuts. Credit: Jo Foster | Jo Foster

The Liberal Democrat also handed it over to the Department for Education, alongside Yorkshire families.

He said that people across the county are going to be affected, but it was particularly impactful in the more rural areas.

“Some of the roads they are going to be routed down aren’t passable in winter,” he explained.

“But that’s a consequence of this policy.

“People pay a premium and have higher council taxes in North Yorkshire than other parts because they need funding for rural services.

“People come to rely on those rural services and then when they’re cut there’s no safety net.

“We know that it’s going to have a massive impact on childhood education and chances.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, right, Richmond and Northallerton Lib Dem spokesman Daniel Callaghan, second from right, Charlotte Fowler, second from left, and other Swaledale residents present their petition to the Department for Education. Credit: Jo Foster | Jo Foster

“We’ve had parents say they are going to have drop down hours at work or pay extortionate private bus company fees.

“Fundamentally I don’t think North Yorkshire Council understands the impact that this is going to have on adults and children’s lives.”

Charlotte Fowler, of Low Row, Swaledale, protested outside County Hall in Northallerton yesterday, before travelling down to London to present the petition to the Government.

She is worried her daughters, aged eight and 10, will be affected by the policy.

Ms Fowler told The Yorkshire Post: “We don’t feel the policy looks after rural communities.

“Children going to their nearest school isn’t practical or appropriate.

“It’s across roads that are not gritted, it’s across mountainous roads over 400 metres high that are impassable when the weather is bad.”

She explained that the protest is not about “choosing what school our children go to, all we want is a safe route to school”.

Previously Tory leader Coun Carl Les said: “We will need to proceed as if major savings will still be needed until somebody in Government tells us differently.

“If our policies and procedures are out of step with Government guidance, or out of step with what most other councils are doing, and that is costing us more to deliver services, then we will need a very convincing argument indeed to continue with that extra expense.”

The council’s assistant director for inclusion, Amanda Newbold, said: “The revised home to school transport policy was considered and adopted by councillors in July. It ensures equality and makes sure that free transport is provided for eligible children in line with our statutory duties.

“Extended support is also available for low-income families. We can confirm a petition with more than 3,000 signatures calling to reconsider the decision to change our home to school travel policy was handed in at County Hall earlier on Wednesday.