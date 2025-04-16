Nearly 97 per cent of Sheffield children allocated first choice primary school this year

Nearly 97 per cent of Sheffield children eligible to start primary school in September this year (2025) have been allocated their first preference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is an increase on last year of just over two per cent.

Also seeing an increase is the number of pupils being offered one of their three preferences. This is up to 99.6% of children.

Parents and carers across Sheffield are today learning which primary school their children have been allocated as they start their educational journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and carers across Sheffield are today learning which primary school their children have been allocated as they start their educational journey.

The following outcomes are reported for Sheffield Local Authority based on the position at the national allocation date of 16 April 2025:

First preferences met – 96.89% (5,286 pupils)

Second preferences met - 2.53% (138 pupils)

Third preferences met - 0.18% (10 pupils)

No preferences met - 0.4% (22 pupils)

The total number of pupils applying for reception places has decreased for this year. In 2024 the number of applications was 5,719. This decreased to 5,456 applications. This has believed to be due to a lower birth rate, which means more surplus places for children.

Whilst the number of preferences met is very high, it is unfortunately not always possible to accommodate all catchment area applicants because places are limited by the size of the school.

If a pupil has not been offered a place at one of their three preferred schools, a place will be offered at the nearest available school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Dawn Dale, Chair of the Education, Children’s and Families Committee, said: “It is a huge day in a child’s life when they start primary school. It is just as big for their parents and carers, full of emotion.

“So we are delighted that, once again, so many children across Sheffield will be starting at their preferred school this September.

“Given the importance of starting school, we appreciate the anxiety it may cause for those that didn’t get their choice of school. But the numbers who don’t get any of their three preferred choices remains very low. If that is the case, then an independent appeal panel will hear your case.”

Appeals

Parents and/or carers of the 22 children not eligible for a place to any of their preferred schools have the right to appeal to an independent appeal panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information will be sent to affected families about the appeal procedure when it is available.

Appeals will be held between June and July.

The Local Authority holds waiting lists for pupils who didn’t get a place at a school. Parents and carers should be aware there is no guarantee of obtaining a school place from the waiting list, but some do become available March and September.

The waiting list will come into operation from today (Wednesday April 16) and will be maintained until July 2026.

The deadline to submit an appeal is Monday May 19.

Help and Advice

The Admissions Team is available to provide advice and guidance about how to appeal, waiting list positions and other schools with places available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team can be contacted by telephone on 0114 273 5766 or by email at [email protected] to make any request to change their preferences.