New centre to open for early years provision at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy

An exciting new centre for early years provision at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy in Rotherham is set to open later this year.

This major development for the Academy’s early years programme will involve the transformation of its Linx Building to house the state-of-the-art new facility, which will be called Lilly Hall Early Years Centre.

The renovated space, opening in September 2025, will provide a welcoming, nurturing, and engaging environment for pre-nursery children, from the age of two, and nursery-aged children from the September after their third birthday. The space will be reconfigured and equipped to meet the developmental needs of young children, offering stimulating indoor learning areas that foster curiosity and creativity.

Maltby Lilly Hall Academy, in Rotherham, is part of Maltby Learning Trust, which was formed in 2014 and runs four primary and three secondary schools.

David Horrigan, Executive Director of Primary Education at Maltby Learning Trust, said: “This project reflects our commitment to expanding high-quality early education within our schools and our mission to support each child’s personal and academic development.

“Recently our early years team at Maltby Lilly Hall was highly commended in the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards, acknowledged for the exceptional commitment to fostering a nurturing and stimulating learning environment for their pupils which is something we are incredibly proud of.

“The brand-new Lilly Hall Early Years centre will extend our excellent provision and offer high-quality Early Years education, designed to support children's development through play-based learning, creativity, and exploration. With purpose-built indoor and outdoor spaces, we aim to provide the best possible start for young learners in a safe and inspiring setting.”