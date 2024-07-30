New chair of Yorkshire Universities pledges to champion the region’s “trailblazing collaborations”

A global leader in the study and management of landslides has been unveiled as the new Chair of Yorkshire Universities (YU). Professor Dave Petley, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull, today pledged to “champion the region and its trailblazing collaborations” after it was announced that he would be taking up the role on August 1.

A regional powerhouse of twelve academically flourishing and esteemed higher education institutions – YU’s core mission is to help build a more productive, prosperous, healthier, and sustainable region.

The appointment of Professor Petley comes at an exciting and productive time for YU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes participation in a £5m UKRI-funded project linking academics with communities to address climate change, expand enterprise opportunities in the creative industries, and create a new data portal giving the public access to data and information. Complementing this innovative project, which is the only one of its kind in England, is the £4m Research England-funded Yorkshire and Humber Policy Engagement and Research Network (Y-PERN), convened by YU, and which is harnessing world-class research within Yorkshire’s universities to help regional leaders, including Mayors, identify new solutions and implement measures to drive greater inclusive growth.

New chair of Yorkshire Universities, Professor Dave Petley

YU also recently published a Statement on International Higher Education as it continues to champion the cultural, social and economic value of international students who bring a £3b annual net economic benefit to the region.

Passionate about sustainability and social justice, Professor Petley is recognised as a leading expert in the study and management of landslides – and has been an adviser to national governments and international organisations.

During his two-year tenure as YU Chair, Professor Petley will be responsible for steering the organisation’s relationships with national and local governments, devolved institutions, business, further education colleges, and public sector partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is a member of the Board of the Hull and East Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), Hull Business Engagement Board, and contributes through Universities UK (UUK) and other national bodies to higher education policy and practice.

Today, Professor Petley said that universities in the region succeed when they use their combined voices to champion Yorkshire and work with local communities.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role with YU. Universities play a vital civic role – engaging with the wider economy and society – connecting academics and students with communities, and helping businesses innovate, and recruit and retain graduate talent. We have the infrastructure and the capabilities in Yorkshire to work in partnership with the new Government to help it deliver on its growth ambitions, and to make a success of devolving more power to the region. We stand ready to use our unique assets and networks to support these objectives.”

He takes over the reins from Professor Karen Bryan, Vice-Chancellor of York St John University, whose term, as YU Chair, finishes at the end of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her two-year tenure finished with a flourish. June saw the publication of a new YU Service Learning best practice guide highlighting how sustainability lies at the heart of higher education institutions across Yorkshire. This stemmed from a successful pilot project, funded by the UPP Foundation, which saw students apply knowledge and understanding to help small businesses and charities address sustainability challenges.

And earlier this month, YU held a one-day conference, Overcoming employer challenges and championing graduates across Yorkshire, at Sheffield Hallam University, which showcased how universities and businesses are supporting graduates into employment within and across the region.

During her tenure, Professor Bryan has also championed international students, emphasising the economic and cultural benefit they bring to the region. From our letter to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to raising public awareness of their local contributions, Professor Bryan has advocated for global talent to study at our universities across Yorkshire.

Professor Bryan said: “It has been a privilege to be the Chair of YU, and to witness first-hand how every one of our members acts upon a shared commitment to bolster the economic, social and civic well-being of people and places in Yorkshire. I wish Professor Petley all the best with his tenure, and look forward to our continued collaboration with YU as we celebrate and harness the strengths of our region’s universities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad